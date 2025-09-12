SIT Findings On Gogoi's 'Links' With Pakistan Will Be Made Public After BTC Polls: Assam CM
On Thursday, Gaurav Gogoi mocked Assam CM for failing to produce evidence proving his links to Pakistan within the September 10 deadline.
Published : September 12, 2025 at 4:53 PM IST
Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has once again launched a blistering attack on the Congress while accusing a section of the media of bias and selective reporting.
Speaking to reporters after a programme at the BJP state headquarters in Basistha in Guwahati, Sarma said, “I don’t need to make Gaurav (Gogoi) a hero that he claims. The CM’s son is already a hero. But if someone from my family did what Gaurav did, would you have let it go so easily?”
The comment apparently refers to the ongoing controversy involving an SIT report and allegations regarding Gogoi's foreign links. Sarma further intensified his attack, claiming, “Seventy percent of Congress people are dubious citizens. If the NRC (National Register of Citizens) had been conducted during my time, I would’ve shown everyone their place.” He also claimed that most of those present at a recent Congress meeting were "suspicious individuals."
“I was not born drinking diluted milk. I was born drinking my mother's milk,” he added, drawing attention to what he alleged was the difference in background and authenticity between himself and Congress leaders.
On SIT Report and Allegations Against Congress MP’s Family
On the SIT report that has triggered a political storm in Assam, CM Sarma clarified that the findings would be made public after proper discussion in the cabinet. “"After the BTC elections and a discussion in the Cabinet, all information will be made public. Everything is already quite clear. The MP’s wife has a role in this. We will take action based on the findings of the SIT. We are not interested in drama; the government will act seriously."
"A 96-page report doesn’t exist for nothing - it must contain something significant. As for who should be summoned during the investigation and who shouldn't, Congress doesn’t have the right to teach the SIT how to do its job."
Responds on “Body Double” Remark
Meanwhile the CM also stood firm on his earlier claim that Rahul Gandhi used a “body double” during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Sarma maintained, “I’ve already proven that false. I’ve released the names, addresses, and details in a press meet. You’ve covered it yourselves. There’s no reason to bring it up again.”
Sarma also challenged claims of BJP losing ground, saying, “Let’s see who records more defections - BJP or Congress? We’ll demonstrate it during Bihu. We’ll have 10,000 dancers perform together- not like Congress’s fake Bihu celebrations.”
He also condemned Congress's alleged remarks about the Prime Minister’s mother, calling them “highly inappropriate and condemnable.”
On BTC and Congress’s Political Relevance
Regarding Congress fielding candidates in the BTC (Bodoland Territorial Council) elections, Sarma mocked the party's performance saying, “Not just in BTC - Congress is a flop in every election. Even CPI and a party called VIP (Vikassheel Insaan Party) managed to field candidates. If Congress thinks that’s a big deal, then they’ve now reduced themselves to the level of a VIP party.”
Gaurav Gogoi Slams CM
The CM's statement comes hours after Gogoi slammed him for failing to substantiate his allegations linking him to Pakistan.
I feel sorry for a Chief Minister whose words has lost all credibility and whose actions has made a mockery of the chair of the Chief Minister.— Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) September 11, 2025
There have been so many embarrassing instances . For example I remember he said that he saw Rahul Gandhi’s “body double” during the…
Taking to his X handle, Gogoi wrote, “I feel sorry for a Chief Minister whose words have lost all credibility and whose actions have made a mockery of the chair of the Chief Minister.”
Gogoi also reminded people of Sarma’s previous claim that he would expose the Congress leader's alleged ties to Pakistan by September 10, a deadline that has come and gone without any public evidence or official follow-up.
Mocking what he described as a pattern of embarrassing political behavior, Gogoi recalled an earlier incident in which the CM claimed to have seen Rahul Gandhi’s “body double” during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, calling it bizarre and absurd. “The latest flop show is even bigger than the ‘RG body double’,” Gogoi remarked sarcastically. He concluded with a political message: “People of Assam deserve better. People of Assam will get better. In 2026.”
Notably, Gogoi's remarks are a clear response to Sarma’s earlier statements, where he had promised to make public documents linking the Jorhat MP to alleged anti-national activities. Sarma had suggested that Gogoi was connected to individuals with links to Pakistan and had also flagged the British citizenship of Gogoi’s wife and children, questioning the Congress leader’s priorities and national allegiance.
However, with the September 10 deadline passed and no formal evidence released, the Chief Minister has come under fire for making unsubstantiated accusations. Opposition leaders and political observers have criticised the episode as a distraction tactic ahead of upcoming political battles.
This latest exchange adds fuel to an already intense rivalry between Gogoi and Sarma - one that increasingly plays out on social media as both leaders position themselves ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections. While Sarma leads the BJP's charge with a mix of aggressive rhetoric and developmental claims, Gogoi has emerged as one of the most vocal critics from the opposition, often challenging the BJP-led government on governance, corruption, and accountability.
The verbal sparring reflects not just personal animosity but also a deepening political divide in Assam’s landscape, with both camps attempting to sway public perception in a high-stakes battle for the state’s future.