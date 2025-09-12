ETV Bharat / state

SIT Findings On Gogoi's 'Links' With Pakistan Will Be Made Public After BTC Polls: Assam CM

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has once again launched a blistering attack on the Congress while accusing a section of the media of bias and selective reporting.

Speaking to reporters after a programme at the BJP state headquarters in Basistha in Guwahati, Sarma said, “I don’t need to make Gaurav (Gogoi) a hero that he claims. The CM’s son is already a hero. But if someone from my family did what Gaurav did, would you have let it go so easily?”

The comment apparently refers to the ongoing controversy involving an SIT report and allegations regarding Gogoi's foreign links. Sarma further intensified his attack, claiming, “Seventy percent of Congress people are dubious citizens. If the NRC (National Register of Citizens) had been conducted during my time, I would’ve shown everyone their place.” He also claimed that most of those present at a recent Congress meeting were "suspicious individuals."

“I was not born drinking diluted milk. I was born drinking my mother's milk,” he added, drawing attention to what he alleged was the difference in background and authenticity between himself and Congress leaders.

On SIT Report and Allegations Against Congress MP’s Family

On the SIT report that has triggered a political storm in Assam, CM Sarma clarified that the findings would be made public after proper discussion in the cabinet. “"After the BTC elections and a discussion in the Cabinet, all information will be made public. Everything is already quite clear. The MP’s wife has a role in this. We will take action based on the findings of the SIT. We are not interested in drama; the government will act seriously."

"A 96-page report doesn’t exist for nothing - it must contain something significant. As for who should be summoned during the investigation and who shouldn't, Congress doesn’t have the right to teach the SIT how to do its job."

Responds on “Body Double” Remark

Meanwhile the CM also stood firm on his earlier claim that Rahul Gandhi used a “body double” during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Sarma maintained, “I’ve already proven that false. I’ve released the names, addresses, and details in a press meet. You’ve covered it yourselves. There’s no reason to bring it up again.”

Sarma also challenged claims of BJP losing ground, saying, “Let’s see who records more defections - BJP or Congress? We’ll demonstrate it during Bihu. We’ll have 10,000 dancers perform together- not like Congress’s fake Bihu celebrations.”

He also condemned Congress's alleged remarks about the Prime Minister’s mother, calling them “highly inappropriate and condemnable.”