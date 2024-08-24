ETV Bharat / state

SIT Files Charge Sheet Against JD(S) MLA Revanna, Former MP Prajwal

Bengaluru: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Criminal Investigation Department has filed a charge sheet against former MP Prajwal Revanna for rape and his father and MLA H D Revanna for sexual harassment.

The SIT, which is probing four cases against Prajwal, said the over 2,000-page charge sheet comprises the statements of about 150 witnesses. The charge sheet, submitted in a special court for public representatives, pertains to one of the cases involving alleged sexual assault on a domestic help of the family.

The charge sheet contains spot inspection, biological, physical, scientific, mobile, digital and other relevant evidence which were gathered. Further, expert opinion was taken before filing the charge sheet, the SIT said.

While the MLA Revanna, who is the son of former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda, has been charged with sections 354 and 354 (A) of the IPC, his 33-year-old son Prajwal has been booked under sections 376, 376 (2)(K), 354, 354(A) and 354(B) of the IPC.