SIT Expedites Probe Into Tirupati Laddu 'Ghee Adulteration' Case

Amaravati: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has expedited the investigation into alleged adulteration of ghee used in the preparation of Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy Laddu Prasadam.

Three teams were set up under the supervision of the CBI and detailed inspections were conducted in various areas. The teams have inspected AR Dairy Foods Private Limited, Vaishnavi Dairy and SMS Lab, SIT officials said.

The first team arrived at Tamil Nadu's Dindugal-based AR Dairy Foods Private Limited, which is facing allegations of supplying adulterated ghee to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). It closely examined the quality of milk that was procurement and the butter content in it. It was checked as to whether the butter is prepared by mixing buffalo and cow milk or not.

Also, the dairy's production capacity and management were examined. The team probed into how much ghee has been supplied to TTD so far and the quantity that has been purchased from other dairies. Several files were also seized from the dairy in this connection.

The second team inspected Vaishnavi Dairy at Penubaka in Tirupati district and its production capacity was examined. The team examined the files containing information about when and where the ghee was sold to AR Dairy. Also, the team inquired about the amount of ghee produced per kilo of butter and files in this connection were seized.

The third team inspected the SMS lab in Chennai. The team members examined the SMS lab report stating that ghee supplied by AR Dairy to TTD was 100 percent pure. The lab managers were questioned on the techniques used for testing the quality of the ghee and the tests that were conducted to determine its purity. Also, questions were asked on the protocols that were followed for conducting the tests and some files related to the test reports were also seized from the spot.