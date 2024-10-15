Ganjam Sisters Break Barriers as Flight Attendant and Doctor

Berhampur: In the remote Gudipadar village, located in the Patrapur block of Ganjam district near the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border, two sisters have defied the odds. While the block is known for its inaccessibility and underdevelopment, J. Bhavani (20) and J. Shivani (18) have emerged as symbols of hope and ambition for their community.

Bhavani is training to become a flight attendant, while her younger sister Shivani has successfully cleared the NEET exam to pursue medical studies. The two are the eldest of three children born to J. Mohan and J. Sridevi. From a young age, both sisters nurtured big dreams, supported by their parents despite financial struggles. Bhavani completed her schooling at Gyana Bharati in Andhra Pradesh, and Shivani studied locally in the village before attending higher secondary schools in Vijayawada. Bhavani is currently undergoing a four-month air hostess training programme at Frankfinn Institute of Air Hostess Training, while Shivani is awaiting counseling for her medical college admission next week.

Their father, Mohan, takes pride in his daughters’ accomplishments, hoping that their journey will inspire others in the village. Despite the closure of Odisha government schools in their panchayat, many families like theirs have turned to Andhra Pradesh for better education, a move that paid off for Bhavani and Shivani.

Now, the sisters are determined not only to achieve their goals but also to lift the financial burden from their parents.

Bhavani says, "My priority is to reduce the financial burden of my family and to inspire others, particularly the girls of my village and nearby areas. I want to give a message to others to never stop trying to achieve goals." On the other hand, Shivani aims to provide health care in her village and periphery particularly to the accident victims.

"I feel proud for both the sisters. They not only brought name for our village, but also paved way for others. They are the pride of our Panchayat and block," said I Mohan Rao, Sarpanch of Gudipadar. He heaped praises on Shivani and said she spent hours studying so that she can make a mark.

