Sirhind Train Collision: Loco Pilot, Assistant Fell Asleep At Wheel, Probe Report Reveals

New Delhi: The investigation into the goods train collision between the Sirhind and Sadhoogarh railway station in Punjab early this month has uncovered that the loco pilot and his assistant fell asleep at the wheel and missed the signal, as per an official report.

The investigation report, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat, states that both Loco Pilot and Assistant Loco Pilot had missed the signal due to sleeping.

On June 2, early in the morning, the incident happened between the Sirhind junction and Sadhoogarh railway station in Punjab when UP GVGN derailed and fell down sideways on IR DN main line and dashed sideways with locomotive coaches. Due to the dashing leading trolley of the locomotive was derailed by all wheels.

Loco Pilot and his assistant of UP GVGN load got stuck inside the toppled loco cabin and were rescued by the crew of another train with the help of Traveling Ticket Examiner (TTE) and passengers through the front lookout glass after breaking it after that they were admitted to the hospital with injuries.

The report mentioned that the probe team could not record the statement of both, LP and ALP of GVGN load, as they were injured and admitted in hospital. However, the manager of UP GVGN in his written statement stated that after rescue both the drivers confessed that they were "short sleep" while driving.

As per findings of the investigation, Loco Pilot and Assistant Loco Pilot did not observe the signal S-39 starter signal line no 2 in sleeping condition.

"Due to a collision between the engine of UP GVGN and brake van of UP RTPR at the higher speed (around 43 kmph) major damage occurred," the report said.

The railways has probed into the matter and presented its recommendations including proper counseling of running staff is needed for taking their rest properly and thorough revision for systematic implementation of all the existing instructions and policies regarding effective crew management is required.

Replying to queries about investment report, Deepak Kumar, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northern Railways, said, "Railway experts investigate the matter properly if any person is found guilty, the action has been taken against him/her."