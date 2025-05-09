Siren Failure Exposes Gaps In Madhya Pradesh Blackout Mock Drill

Bhopal: People were alert about a blackout in Kolar, a suburb of Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh. As soon as the clock struck 7:30 pm, everyone's attention went to the siren, but the sound of the siren did not reach the colonies. The same situation prevailed in the other 4 cities of the state.

Except for the main intersections and major places of the city, the siren was not heard at all. However, due to prior information about the blackout, people switched off the lights. Siren systems were installed in the major cities of the state during the Indo-Pak war in 1971, which have now become defunct.

Siren played using the hooter of a garbage container

To play the siren in the capital, Bhopal, red alert and green alert sirens had to be played for blackout from the sound systems of the traffic police installed at the major intersections, and hooters installed on police vehicles. Apart from this, for immediate arrangements of blackout, sirens were also played from the garbage containers of the Municipal Corporation, but even after this, it proved insufficient. Manoj Sahu, who lives in Mahabali Nagar in Kolar, says that "the siren of red alert was not heard in his colony, but they switched off the lights at the prescribed time."

Many flaws came to light during the mock drill. The biggest flaw was that of the siren. The question is being raised that if the siren was not heard in the mock drill, then if a situation of war arises, how will people know about the red alert?

On the other hand, during the mock drill, people switched off the lights in the colonies, but the police had to explain to many shopkeepers in the market to switch off the lights. Many shopkeepers switched off the lights, but did not switch off the signboards. Similarly, street lights and signals at intersections also remained on in many places.

Similarly, the siren was not sounded in Jabalpur; here, different administrative teams sounded the siren from their vehicles and roamed around the whole city. However, the siren was sounded in Rajwada of Indore.

Mock drill report sent to Centre; public to be guided on safety measures.

The state government has compiled a report on the mock drills conducted in five districts and submitted it to the Government of India. The report outlines key measures to be taken in the event of an air strike. Following the drill, Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav has directed that a civil defence list be prepared for all 55 districts and that the war book be updated accordingly. Meanwhile, Bhopal Commissioner Harinarayan Chari stated, “The shortcomings identified during the mock drill will be addressed by advising the general public.