Sircilla Petrol Pump, A Symbol Of Hope And Dignity For The Specially-Abled, Single Women
Sixteen specially-abled individuals and three single women run the petrol pump and receive Rs 13,000 per month from the state government.
Published : September 18, 2025 at 2:49 PM IST
Sircilla: The petrol pump located opposite the medical college in Telangana's Sircilla town apparently seems like any other gas station where commuters stop by for a refill, but the place is unique in its own way considering it is run by people who rarely get a chance to come to the forefront.
People suffering from conditions affecting physical, mental or intellectual health, and single women have got the responsibility of running this pump. For these people, who so long had been submitting applications at various government platforms for an employment opportunity, this responsibility is nothing less than getting a new leash of life. Finally, they were chosen by the state welfare department under its 'Sankalam' initiative and entrusted with the responsibility of running a petrol station.
The outlet, set up at a cost of Rs 4.05 crore, has been operational since last December. Though the first three months witnessed limited sale, the team’s perseverance and hard work paid off. Today, the petrol pump is showing steady growth and has become a symbol of self-reliance for its workforce.
Presently, 16 specially-abled individuals and three single women manage the petrol pump, working round the clock in three shifts. They receive a monthly salary of Rs 13,000 each from the welfare department.
Overcoming Challenges with Determination
Despite their physical challenges, the petrol pump has helped them to become self-reliant. “We are now standing on our own feet, bearing our family's expenses,” said one of the employees. The staff here suffer from various physical disabilities with many who cannot even walk properly, yet they handle fuel dispensing and customer service with confidence.
Based on their challenges and capabilities, responsibilities have been assigned to them. For instance, a staff, who is hearing and speech-impaired, is entrusted to handle the cleaning work at the petrol pump while two computer-literate members maintain sales records and accounts, earning an additional allowance of Rs 400 per month.
Currently, the pump sells around 1,000 litres of diesel and 700 litres of petrol per day. The consistent sales have boosted the morale of the staff and validated the government’s decision to empower them through this project.
Salary Changes Life
Sharing his experience, Ramu, who is in charge of the petrol station, said: “The monthly pension from the government was not enough to meet my family's expenses. I used to regularly submit petitions at the collectorate office asking for work. Last year, the welfare department gave opportunity to some people like me and single women to run a petrol pump. Now, I receive a salary of Rs 13,000 and my life is finally sailing smoothly.”
For people like Ramu, this petrol station is much more than a workplace. It is a symbol of dignity, independence and hope for those who once struggled for survival, Ramu added.
