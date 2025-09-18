ETV Bharat / state

Sircilla Petrol Pump, A Symbol Of Hope And Dignity For The Specially-Abled, Single Women

Sircilla: The petrol pump located opposite the medical college in Telangana's Sircilla town apparently seems like any other gas station where commuters stop by for a refill, but the place is unique in its own way considering it is run by people who rarely get a chance to come to the forefront.

People suffering from conditions affecting physical, mental or intellectual health, and single women have got the responsibility of running this pump. For these people, who so long had been submitting applications at various government platforms for an employment opportunity, this responsibility is nothing less than getting a new leash of life. Finally, they were chosen by the state welfare department under its 'Sankalam' initiative and entrusted with the responsibility of running a petrol station.

The outlet, set up at a cost of Rs 4.05 crore, has been operational since last December. Though the first three months witnessed limited sale, the team’s perseverance and hard work paid off. Today, the petrol pump is showing steady growth and has become a symbol of self-reliance for its workforce.

Staff with computer literacy maintaining accounts (ETV Bharat)

Presently, 16 specially-abled individuals and three single women manage the petrol pump, working round the clock in three shifts. They receive a monthly salary of Rs 13,000 each from the welfare department.

Overcoming Challenges with Determination