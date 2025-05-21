ETV Bharat / state

Rs 42 Lakh Found in Siraj’s Account: NIA Probes Terror Funding Angle

Vizianagaram: A major financial trail has emerged in the ongoing terror conspiracy case involving Siraj Ur Rehman, who was recently arrested in connection with a plot to plant an IED in a crowded area.

Investigating officials from the police and National Investigation Agency (NIA) have recovered Rs. 42 lakh in one of Siraj’s bank accounts, and the total amount across accounts held by his family could reach up to Rs. 70 lakh, sources said. Siraj and four of his family members maintain multiple savings and deposit accounts in the District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB) branch in Vizianagaram. Additionally, a locker is registered in his father’s name, who is an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) currently serving at the Vizianagaram Rural Police Station.

Until last year, the family resided in Kothavalasa, and Siraj had shifted his bank account from the DCCB branch in Kothavalasa to Vizianagaram as early as 2015. His father’s account, however, remains in Kothavalasa. Preliminary investigations indicate that Siraj’s account has seen several cash deposits usually in installments of Rs. 70,000 to Rs. 80,000, but very few withdrawals. Officials are probing whether the deposits were made by his father or others.

After Siraj’s arrest on Saturday night, police anticipated that his family might attempt to tamper with financial evidence. Subsequently, his father approached the bank on Monday initially in plain clothes to access the locker.

However, based on prior police instructions, bank officials denied him access. He returned on Tuesday in uniform, but was once again turned away. The locker remains sealed as part of the ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, a court has reserved its judgment on the petition filed by police seeking custody of Siraj and his associate Sameer for a further probe. Siraj’s seized mobile phone had earlier revealed disturbing chats about explosives and terror ideology shared via apps like Signal and Telegram.