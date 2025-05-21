Rs 42 Lakh Found in Siraj’s Account: NIA Probes Terror Funding Angle

Vizianagaram: A major financial trail has emerged in the ongoing terror conspiracy case involving Siraj Ur Rehman, who was recently arrested in connection with a plot to plant an IED in a crowded area.
Investigating officials from the police and National Investigation Agency (NIA) have recovered Rs. 42 lakh in one of Siraj’s bank accounts, and the total amount across accounts held by his family could reach up to Rs. 70 lakh, sources said. Siraj and four of his family members maintain multiple savings and deposit accounts in the District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB) branch in Vizianagaram. Additionally, a locker is registered in his father’s name, who is an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) currently serving at the Vizianagaram Rural Police Station.
Until last year, the family resided in Kothavalasa, and Siraj had shifted his bank account from the DCCB branch in Kothavalasa to Vizianagaram as early as 2015. His father’s account, however, remains in Kothavalasa. Preliminary investigations indicate that Siraj’s account has seen several cash deposits usually in installments of Rs. 70,000 to Rs. 80,000, but very few withdrawals. Officials are probing whether the deposits were made by his father or others.
After Siraj’s arrest on Saturday night, police anticipated that his family might attempt to tamper with financial evidence. Subsequently, his father approached the bank on Monday initially in plain clothes to access the locker.
However, based on prior police instructions, bank officials denied him access. He returned on Tuesday in uniform, but was once again turned away. The locker remains sealed as part of the ongoing investigation.
Meanwhile, a court has reserved its judgment on the petition filed by police seeking custody of Siraj and his associate Sameer for a further probe. Siraj’s seized mobile phone had earlier revealed disturbing chats about explosives and terror ideology shared via apps like Signal and Telegram.
The NIA and local police are jointly investigating whether foreign handlers or sleeper cells may have financed the operation. Bank transactions have been frozen for all accounts linked to Siraj and his family.
At the same time, a planned terror strike was foiled in Vizianagaram after the arrest of Siraj. He was caught in a surprise operation by the police on Saturday while in possession of explosive materials and components required to assemble an Improvised Explosive Device (IED). These crucial details were revealed in the First Information Report (FIR) filed by the police.
Siraj was arrested while moving suspiciously on a motorcycle near Rajanagar, on the road leading to Vijji Stadium. Upon inspection, a bag in his possession was found to contain explosive substances, PVC pipes, and other components used in bomb-making.
During interrogation, Siraj confessed that he intended to plant the IED in a high-traffic area to cause maximum damage. Further investigation revealed that the explosives had been ordered online and delivered on April 20, 26, and 30 to an address linked to a nearby Urdu school.
Meanwhile, three traders operating in the Kanyakaparameshwari Kovel area were taken into custody by the Second City Police. Though no official statement has been released regarding their involvement, it is suspected that they may have sold materials linked to the bomb plot.