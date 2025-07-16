ETV Bharat / state

SIR Row, Voter Exclusion: Is Modi Magic Enough For Bihar BJP This Time Too?

Motihari: Against the backdrop of the electoral list controversy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bihar visit on July 18, his sixth in the state, is likely to swing votes in the BJP's favour, poll analysts said. At the same time, the BJP is fighting on sticky turf as murmurs of a large-scale mismatch in electoral rolls keep the party on tenterhooks.

Modi's visit, which comes at a politically volatile moment, is seen as a high-stakes strategic manoeuvre by him to solidify the NDA's position ahead of the 2025 Bihar assembly elections. The controversy surrounding the inclusion of foreign nationals from countries such as Nepal, Bangladesh, and Myanmar and speculation over the exclusion of over 35 lakh names from Bihar's electoral roll has not gone down well with the Opposition, which has been stepping up the tirade.

All eyes are on his sixth visit to the state that will culminate at a major rally in Motihari. Against the backdrop of ruckus over the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists in Bihar, the BJP sees the visit as crucial.

During his visit, PM Modi will unveil development projects worth thousands of crores, including flagging off the Amrit Bharat Express, releasing funds for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural), and aiding self-help groups.

According to observers, the underlying message is electoral. Political observer Bholanath said, "If the Prime Minister Modi says anything, it will send a big message. If he can give a befitting reply to the opposition, then the NDA can get electoral benefit in this area."

Radha Mohan Singh is an MP from this area and has been winning elections continuously from East Champaran. Sanjay Jaiswal won the Lok Sabha elections from West Champaran. The area is considered a saffron stronghold and the BJP looks to swing votes in its favour," Bholanath added.

The Champaran chessboard: 21 seats in play

The battle for Motihari, located in East Champaran, is significant for the BJP. Prime Minister Modi's visit is expected to influence voters in both East and West Champaran districts, which together account for a crucial 21 assembly seats. In the 2020 assembly elections, the NDA dominated, securing 17 out of these 21 seats.

East Champaran (12 seats)

Last time, NDA won 9 seats (8 BJP, 1 JDU), while the RJD secured three seats for Mahagathbandhan. The NDA eyes reclaiming the Kalyanpur, Sugauli, and Narkatiya seats which they lost earlier.

West Champaran (9 seats)

NDA holds 8 seats (7 BJP, 1 JDU), with CPI(ML) securing one last time. The BJP looks to gain a strong foothold in Champaran, a saffron stronghold, for the BJP, Bhola Nath said. PM's visit is intended to further fortify this base and counter any opposition narratives.