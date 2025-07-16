ETV Bharat / state

SIR Row, Voter Exclusion: Is Modi Magic Enough For Bihar BJP This Time Too?

The BJP is facing a tricky turf as murmurs of large-scale mismatch in electoral rolls keeps the party on tenterhooks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his earlier Bihar visit. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 16, 2025 at 10:19 AM IST

Updated : July 16, 2025 at 10:42 AM IST

Motihari: Against the backdrop of the electoral list controversy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bihar visit on July 18, his sixth in the state, is likely to swing votes in the BJP's favour, poll analysts said. At the same time, the BJP is fighting on sticky turf as murmurs of a large-scale mismatch in electoral rolls keep the party on tenterhooks.

Modi's visit, which comes at a politically volatile moment, is seen as a high-stakes strategic manoeuvre by him to solidify the NDA's position ahead of the 2025 Bihar assembly elections. The controversy surrounding the inclusion of foreign nationals from countries such as Nepal, Bangladesh, and Myanmar and speculation over the exclusion of over 35 lakh names from Bihar's electoral roll has not gone down well with the Opposition, which has been stepping up the tirade.

All eyes are on his sixth visit to the state that will culminate at a major rally in Motihari. Against the backdrop of ruckus over the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists in Bihar, the BJP sees the visit as crucial.

During his visit, PM Modi will unveil development projects worth thousands of crores, including flagging off the Amrit Bharat Express, releasing funds for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural), and aiding self-help groups.

According to observers, the underlying message is electoral. Political observer Bholanath said, "If the Prime Minister Modi says anything, it will send a big message. If he can give a befitting reply to the opposition, then the NDA can get electoral benefit in this area."

Radha Mohan Singh is an MP from this area and has been winning elections continuously from East Champaran. Sanjay Jaiswal won the Lok Sabha elections from West Champaran. The area is considered a saffron stronghold and the BJP looks to swing votes in its favour," Bholanath added.

The Champaran chessboard: 21 seats in play

The battle for Motihari, located in East Champaran, is significant for the BJP. Prime Minister Modi's visit is expected to influence voters in both East and West Champaran districts, which together account for a crucial 21 assembly seats. In the 2020 assembly elections, the NDA dominated, securing 17 out of these 21 seats.

East Champaran (12 seats)

Last time, NDA won 9 seats (8 BJP, 1 JDU), while the RJD secured three seats for Mahagathbandhan. The NDA eyes reclaiming the Kalyanpur, Sugauli, and Narkatiya seats which they lost earlier.

West Champaran (9 seats)

NDA holds 8 seats (7 BJP, 1 JDU), with CPI(ML) securing one last time. The BJP looks to gain a strong foothold in Champaran, a saffron stronghold, for the BJP, Bhola Nath said. PM's visit is intended to further fortify this base and counter any opposition narratives.

Consolidating support amid SIR row

The timing of PM Modi's visit, coinciding with the Election Commission's ongoing SIR exercise, is significant. The Opposition has stepped up criticism, alleging that the revision aims to exclude voters unfavourable to the ruling NDA.

The Prime Minister's address in Motihari is anticipated to directly or indirectly respond to these allegations, offering the NDA an opportunity to control the narrative and project a stance of transparency and development.

The Nitish factor: Lessons from 2015 and 2020

The political equation in Bihar has historically been uncertain, particularly concerning Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's alliances. The visit will also serve to highlight the benefits of the reunited NDA.

2015 Assembly Elections: During the period, Nitish was not with the NDA. In East Champaran, NDA won only five out of 12 seats, while the Grand Alliance took seven. The BJP's vote share was 23.5%.

2020 Assembly Elections: Nitish Kumar is with the NDA. With Nitish Kumar rejoining the NDA, the alliance's seat count in East Champaran increased to nine. Across the state, the BJP's vote share rose to 25.8% and JDU's to 20.1%. The NDA's strategy is to maximise seat gains, aiming for a clean sweep of all 12 seats in East Champaran this year.

Double engine card, political narrative

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's continuous visits to Bihar, the proposed visit being his second in a month, and sixth in the election year, serve a dual purpose.

Development push: The doll of thousands of crores reinforces the "double engine government" narrative, displaying the central and state governments working in tandem for Bihar's progress. The BJP aims to project a development narrative to positively influence voters by demonstrating tangible benefits.

Sustained engagement: According to observers, Prime Minister Modi's frequent visits are aimed at maintaining political momentum, rejuvenating party cadres, and keeping the NDA's agenda at the forefront of public discourse. His Champaran visit is a carefully orchestrated move to address immediate political challenges, consolidate the party's strongholds, and lay the groundwork for a decisive victory in the 2025 Bihar assembly elections.

