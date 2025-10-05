SIR Purified Voters' List In Bihar, Urge People To Participate Actively In Elections: CEC
Published : October 5, 2025 at 3:52 PM IST
Patna: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Sunday voiced satisfaction over the completion of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar, claiming that the exercise "purified" the voters' list after 22 years.
He was addressing a press conference in Patna before winding up his tour of the state, where assembly elections are likely to be announced soon. "We have an ERO (Electoral Registration Officer) in each of the 243 constituencies. They were assisted by 90,207 BLOs in completing the exercise, which has purified the voters' list after 22 years," he said.
Kumar said that elections in Bihar will be held before November 22, when the term of the State Assembly ends.
"The term of the Bihar Legislative Assembly ends on November 22, 2025, and elections will be held before that time... The Election Commission trained booth-level officers for the first time... SIR was launched on June 24, 2025, and completed by the deadline," he said.
The CEC said voters will have to leave mobile phones outside the booth and collect them after casting their vote. "Voters used to say that when they are in line, they needed phones. So now right outside the voting booth, they can leave their phones and collect them after they cast their vote. This has been tried elsewhere as well and will be implemented in all 90,000 polling booths in Bihar," he said.
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar says, "...the election commission has decided that no polling station will have more than 1,200 voters."
"identity cards have been introduced for booth-level officials to better identify them when approaching… pic.twitter.com/XZpVca2cgq
The CEC said the Election Commission has decided that no polling station will have more than 1,200 voters. "Identity cards have been introduced for booth-level officials to better identify them when approaching voters.
Kumar congratulated voters on the successful completion of the Special Intensive Revision and urged the people of Bihar to participate actively in the upcoming assembly elections.
He appealed to all voters to treat voting as a festival of democracy, just like the enthusiasm shown during Chhath, and ensure full participation at the polls.
"We congratulate the voters of India. Thank you to everyone for the successful SIR process. I appeal to all the voters of Bihar to celebrate this festival of democracy with the same enthusiasm as you celebrate Chhath. Everyone should vote and ensure their participation," Kumar said.
Kumar said that previously, when votes were counted, if there was a mismatch in Form 17C, which the presiding officer gives to polling agents, and in the EVM counting unit, all such VVPATs would be counted in full.
"Similarly, it will be compulsory that postal ballots be counted before the final two rounds of EVM counting. After the election is over, many people want to know how many voters there were, how many men voted, and how many women voted... now, gradually, the progressive implementation of ECI-NET is taking place. Therefore, you will all be able to see these digital index cards within a few days of the election's conclusion."
The CEC said that 17 new initiatives have been successfully implemented in Bihar while some will be implemented in the conduct of elections, and some in counting.
On documents, the CEC said according to the Supreme Court's orders and under the Aadhaar Act, Aadhaar card cannot be considered proof of date of birth, proof of residence, or proof of citizenship.
"The Election Commission requested Aadhaar card within the enumeration form itself. Providing your Aadhaar number is not mandatory under the Aadhaar Act, nor under Section 26 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950. It is optional. It depends on the Aadhaar holder," he said.
Even under the Aadhaar Act, the Aadhaar card is neither proof of residence nor proof of citizenship, the CEC said.
"If anyone got Aadhaar card after 2023 or downloaded it after 2023, the Aadhaar card itself, under several orders of the Supreme Court, states that the Aadhaar card is not proof of date of birth...The Supreme Court did say, and we are following that order, that Aadhaar cards should be accepted. We were also accepting Aadhaar cards in the enumeration form and still are... However, the Supreme Court also stated in its order that the Aadhaar card will not be proof of citizenship....the Supreme Court has also stated that it is not proof of citizenship. Other documents may be required for eligibility."
The last time an intensive revision of electoral rolls had taken place in Bihar was in 2003. The CEC, who was accompanied by Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sindhu and Vivek Joshi, held discussions with political parties and reviewed poll preparedness with officials during his two-day stay.
