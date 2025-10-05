ETV Bharat / state

SIR Purified Voters' List In Bihar, Urge People To Participate Actively In Elections: CEC

Patna: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Sunday voiced satisfaction over the completion of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar, claiming that the exercise "purified" the voters' list after 22 years.

He was addressing a press conference in Patna before winding up his tour of the state, where assembly elections are likely to be announced soon. "We have an ERO (Electoral Registration Officer) in each of the 243 constituencies. They were assisted by 90,207 BLOs in completing the exercise, which has purified the voters' list after 22 years," he said.

Kumar said that elections in Bihar will be held before November 22, when the term of the State Assembly ends.

"The term of the Bihar Legislative Assembly ends on November 22, 2025, and elections will be held before that time... The Election Commission trained booth-level officers for the first time... SIR was launched on June 24, 2025, and completed by the deadline," he said.

The CEC said voters will have to leave mobile phones outside the booth and collect them after casting their vote. "Voters used to say that when they are in line, they needed phones. So now right outside the voting booth, they can leave their phones and collect them after they cast their vote. This has been tried elsewhere as well and will be implemented in all 90,000 polling booths in Bihar," he said.

The CEC said the Election Commission has decided that no polling station will have more than 1,200 voters. "Identity cards have been introduced for booth-level officials to better identify them when approaching voters.

Kumar congratulated voters on the successful completion of the Special Intensive Revision and urged the people of Bihar to participate actively in the upcoming assembly elections.

He appealed to all voters to treat voting as a festival of democracy, just like the enthusiasm shown during Chhath, and ensure full participation at the polls.