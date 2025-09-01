SIR: Over 2.53 Lakh Claims, Objections Received In Bihar

By Santu Das
New Delhi: In the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar, a total of 2,53,668 claims and objections have been filed so far with respect to the draft electoral roll published on August 1.
Out of the total claims and objections, 2,53,524 have been received directly from electors. The claims and objections disposed of are 40,630.
As per the poll panel, the overall claims and objections also include those filed by Booth Level Agents (BLAs) of Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).
Altogether 144 claims and objections have been filed so far by these political parties. Out of these, 118 have been filed by Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, the BJP 16 and Liberation and RJD 10.
The Congress, which has been opposing the ongoing SIR in the poll-bound state, has not filed any claims and objections so far, as per the ECI.
Notably, the Congress has applied for the deletion of 89 lakh voters from the draft list. However, it was not in the required format as prescribed by the poll panel. The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Bihar has asked for evidence with an affidavit before taking action to delete such a large number of votes in the state.
The ECI said BLAs appointed by political parties can collect claims (Form 6) from the public and objections (Form 7) from the public and file objections himself/herself along with the prescribed declaration. Generic complaints, without prescribed forms or declaration, are not counted as claims or objections.
As per rules, the claims and objections are to be disposed of by the concerned ERO/AERO, not before the expiry of the days' notice period and after verification of eligibility, it said.
The poll panel said, as per SIR orders, no name can be deleted from the draft list published on 1st August 2025 without passing a speaking order by the ERO/AERO, after conducting an enquiry and after giving a fair and reasonable opportunity.
The list of names not included in the draft electoral roll, August 1, disclosing the reasons, is displayed on the websites of DEOs/DMs (district-wise) as well as on the CEO website in searchable mode with EPIC number, it said.
The poll panel said aggrieved persons may submit their claims along with a copy of their Aadhaar card.
In addition to that, forms received from new electors on attaining 18 years of age or above for inclusion of their names so far stood at 16,56,886. Out of those disposed of stood at 91,462.
