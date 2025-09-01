ETV Bharat / state

SIR: Over 2.53 Lakh Claims, Objections Received In Bihar

INDIA alliance MPs, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Akhilesh Yadav, protest against the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi. ( File Photo/IANS )

By Santu Das

New Delhi: In the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar, a total of 2,53,668 claims and objections have been filed so far with respect to the draft electoral roll published on August 1.

According to the daily bulletin on Bihar SIR issued by the Election Commission of India(ECI) till 10 am on September 1, a total of 2,53,668 claims and objections have been filed so far.

Out of the total claims and objections, 2,53,524 have been received directly from electors. The claims and objections disposed of are 40,630.

As per the poll panel, the overall claims and objections also include those filed by Booth Level Agents (BLAs) of Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Altogether 144 claims and objections have been filed so far by these political parties. Out of these, 118 have been filed by Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, the BJP 16 and Liberation and RJD 10.

The Congress, which has been opposing the ongoing SIR in the poll-bound state, has not filed any claims and objections so far, as per the ECI.

Notably, the Congress has applied for the deletion of 89 lakh voters from the draft list. However, it was not in the required format as prescribed by the poll panel. The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Bihar has asked for evidence with an affidavit before taking action to delete such a large number of votes in the state.