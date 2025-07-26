ETV Bharat / state

SIR Of Electoral Rolls In Bengal Will Be Decided By EC: Chief Electoral Officer

Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal said training of booth-level officers would help if the SIR of electoral rolls were initiated in Bengal.

Representational Image
Representational Image (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : July 26, 2025 at 9:00 AM IST

1 Min Read

Kolkata: Stating that the decision to conduct a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls lies solely with the Election Commission, West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal on Friday said training of booth-level officers (BLOs) and supervisors will ensure preparedness if the process is initiated. He said training of the BLOs was an ongoing process, and a similar session would be held in Kolkata on Saturday and in the other districts in the following days.

"The EC has decided to train the officers. Earlier, there was no such training. The poll panel has an institute, IIIDEM, where people have been trained to make them understand the work, their statutory functions," Agarwal said. According to sources, the CEO held a virtual conference with the BLOs on Friday. The IAS officer said the training would help if the SIR of electoral rolls was initiated in Bengal.

"If SIR takes place, the training will equip BLOs to carry out their responsibilities effectively. However, the decision rests entirely with the ECI," Agarwal clarified. "Yesterday, training took place in Malda. Today, it happened in Purba Bardhaman, and tomorrow it will take place in Kolkata. Day after tomorrow, it will take place in Midnapore and on July 28 in Jalpaiguri," he added. The ongoing SIR of voters' list in Bihar has created a political row, with the opposition INDIA bloc alleging the move aims to delete a large number of voters.

Read More

  1. Vice Presidential Elections: EC Appoints RO, AROs
  2. 'Unfortunate' And 'Baseless': ECI Responds On Rahul Gandhi's 'Cheating' Allegation

Kolkata: Stating that the decision to conduct a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls lies solely with the Election Commission, West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal on Friday said training of booth-level officers (BLOs) and supervisors will ensure preparedness if the process is initiated. He said training of the BLOs was an ongoing process, and a similar session would be held in Kolkata on Saturday and in the other districts in the following days.

"The EC has decided to train the officers. Earlier, there was no such training. The poll panel has an institute, IIIDEM, where people have been trained to make them understand the work, their statutory functions," Agarwal said. According to sources, the CEO held a virtual conference with the BLOs on Friday. The IAS officer said the training would help if the SIR of electoral rolls was initiated in Bengal.

"If SIR takes place, the training will equip BLOs to carry out their responsibilities effectively. However, the decision rests entirely with the ECI," Agarwal clarified. "Yesterday, training took place in Malda. Today, it happened in Purba Bardhaman, and tomorrow it will take place in Kolkata. Day after tomorrow, it will take place in Midnapore and on July 28 in Jalpaiguri," he added. The ongoing SIR of voters' list in Bihar has created a political row, with the opposition INDIA bloc alleging the move aims to delete a large number of voters.

Read More

  1. Vice Presidential Elections: EC Appoints RO, AROs
  2. 'Unfortunate' And 'Baseless': ECI Responds On Rahul Gandhi's 'Cheating' Allegation

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CHIEF ELECTORAL OFFICERSPECIAL INTENSIVE REVISIONWEST BENGALSIR OF ELECTORAL ROLLS IN BENGAL

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Kashmiri Carpets Face Counterfeit Challenge Amid Global Conflicts

Meet Manjulata Of Mayurbhanj, The Woman Who Took Digital India To Tribal Doorsteps In Odisha

Signs And Symptoms Your Body Gives When You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

Chandigarh's Janvi Jindal Becomes Youngest Indian Girl To Hold 5 Guinness Skating Titles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.