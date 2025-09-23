Interview: 'SIR Not A New Exercise, Oppn Making It An Issue For Vote Bank', Says RLD's Anil Kumar Gautam
In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Gautam, a minister in the UP government, said the issues raised by the opposition 'don't hold water'.
Published : September 23, 2025 at 4:49 PM IST
Jaipur: Amid the controversy over the Special Intensive Revision(SIR) of the electoral rolls in Bihar, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader and Uttar Pradesh minister, Anil Kumar Gautam has said that the issues raised by the opposition do not hold water claiming the National Democratic Alliance(NDA) was gaining popularity across the country.
In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Gautam, who was in Jaipur to attend a party function, addressed issues ranging from the 2027 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath's return as CM and Bihar SIR. Here are some excerpts from the interview:
ETV Bharat(ETB): Assembly elections are scheduled for 2027 in Uttar Pradesh. Do you think the NDA will form the government again?
Anil Kumar Gautam(AKG): The NDA will definitely win the elections for the third time. We have been in power under the NDA alliance twice. In the last 30 years, there has never been a full-majority government in UP, and even when a full-majority government has been formed, it has not been repeated. This is the first NDA government formed with a full majority for the second time under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath. When assembly elections are held in 2027, the NDA will form a government with a full majority, and Yogi Adityanath will be Chief Minister for the third time.
ETB: Bulldozer operations are quite prevalent in Uttar Pradesh. Did your party's national president(Jayant Singh) also raise questions about this?
AKG: The opposition is giving too much hype to the bulldozer operations. Whenever such an incident occurs, they start blowing it out of proportion. Whenever an encroachment case is brought before the government administration, the administration resorts to bulldozer action. Such actions have been taking place under every government. The opposition has no issues; so they try to be vocal about small matters.
ETB: There is talk of a cabinet reshuffle in Rajasthan. Will the RLD join the government?
AKG: The Rashtriya Lok Dal is part of the NDA. We are also in the government in Uttar Pradesh, and the party's national president, Jayant Singh, is a minister at the Centre. In this context, we are also in the government in Rajasthan, but if there is any talk of joining the cabinet in the future, our leader, Jayant Singh, will decide on that.
ETB: Local body elections will be held in Rajasthan in the coming days. Will the RLD contest the elections in alliance with the BJP?
AKG: Assembly and Lok Sabha elections are separate matters. Elections in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections are contested in alliance. Panchayat elections are also being held in Uttar Pradesh in the coming days. We are contesting the elections alone there. The BJP is also contesting the elections alone there. If an agreement is reached in Uttar Pradesh, we will contest the elections together. The same situation exists in Rajasthan. Our party is working strongly in the field in Rajasthan as well. We are reaching out to the people. If there is any agreement, we will contest the elections together, otherwise we will contest separately.
ETB: Instead of answering questions on vote theft, the Election Commission is demanding affidavits from the opposition. Is this appropriate?
AKG: The SIR process was implemented in 2003, and since then, the same process is being implemented across the country. The Election Commission is a constitutional body. It periodically implements reforms of its own volition. Why does the opposition believe that the Commission is stealing the votes of a particular community? The Constitution of India grants one person the right to cast one vote. If the EC is implementing reforms, what is wrong with that? The opposition is raising the issue because their vote bank is slipping. The NDA's dominance is increasing, and the NDA is continuously working strongly among the people. These people are nervous. They have no issues.
Read More: