ETV Bharat / state

Interview: 'SIR Not A New Exercise, Oppn Making It An Issue For Vote Bank', Says RLD's Anil Kumar Gautam

Jaipur: Amid the controversy over the Special Intensive Revision(SIR) of the electoral rolls in Bihar, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader and Uttar Pradesh minister, Anil Kumar Gautam has said that the issues raised by the opposition do not hold water claiming the National Democratic Alliance(NDA) was gaining popularity across the country.

In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Gautam, who was in Jaipur to attend a party function, addressed issues ranging from the 2027 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath's return as CM and Bihar SIR. Here are some excerpts from the interview:

ETV Bharat(ETB): Assembly elections are scheduled for 2027 in Uttar Pradesh. Do you think the NDA will form the government again?

Anil Kumar Gautam(AKG): The NDA will definitely win the elections for the third time. We have been in power under the NDA alliance twice. In the last 30 years, there has never been a full-majority government in UP, and even when a full-majority government has been formed, it has not been repeated. This is the first NDA government formed with a full majority for the second time under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath. When assembly elections are held in 2027, the NDA will form a government with a full majority, and Yogi Adityanath will be Chief Minister for the third time.

ETB: Bulldozer operations are quite prevalent in Uttar Pradesh. Did your party's national president(Jayant Singh) also raise questions about this?

AKG: The opposition is giving too much hype to the bulldozer operations. Whenever such an incident occurs, they start blowing it out of proportion. Whenever an encroachment case is brought before the government administration, the administration resorts to bulldozer action. Such actions have been taking place under every government. The opposition has no issues; so they try to be vocal about small matters.