SIR In Bihar Implemented In Accordance With Our Order: ECI

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday asserted that the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being carried out as per its order, adding 2.88 crore Enumeration Forms have been collected so far.

Notably, the Mahaghatbandhan-Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress alliance have called for a Bihar bandh on July 9 against the SIR.

"The SIR in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India’s order dated June 24. As per instructions, draft electoral rolls that will be issued on 1 August 2025 will contain the names of persons whose enumeration forms are received. The exercise is progressing smoothly with the active cooperation of the electors," the poll panel said.

Nearly 3 Crore Enumeration Forms Received

ECI also said, "As of today, at 6 pm, 2,87,98,460 Enumeration Forms, i.e. 36.47 per cent of the total of 7,89,69,844 (nearly 7.90 crore) electors in Bihar who are enrolled as on June 24, have been received. In the last 24 hours i.e. from 6 pm yesterday, 1,18,49,252 Enumeration Forms have been collected."

The ECI said there are still 18 days left for the last date for submission of forms.

"The uploading of forms is also being done simultaneously, with 11.26 per cent of the nearly 7.90 crore electors uploaded till 6 pm today. The partially filled forms are also available for download on the ECI portal as well on ECINET App and the filled forms can be uploaded by the elector himself on ECINET App," it said.

A total of 77,895 BLOs are going house-to-house to help the electors fill out their Enumeration Forms and collect them. Additionally, 20,603 BLOs are being appointed for the smooth and timely completion of the process.

Nearly 4 lakh volunteers, including government officials, NCC cadets, and NSS members, among others, are also working in the field to facilitate the elderly, PwD, sick and vulnerable populations in the SIR process.

"Besides, 239 EROs covering all the 243 ACs, 963 AEROs, 38 DEOs and the CEO of the state are at the ground level to facilitate the electors to submit their forms. 1,54,977 Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by various political parties are also providing active support in the SIR process," it said.

What Is The SIR?