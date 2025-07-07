SIR In Bihar Implemented In Accordance With Our Order: ECI

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday asserted that the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being carried out as per its order, adding 2.88 crore Enumeration Forms have been collected so far.
Notably, the Mahaghatbandhan-Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress alliance have called for a Bihar bandh on July 9 against the SIR.
"The SIR in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India’s order dated June 24. As per instructions, draft electoral rolls that will be issued on 1 August 2025 will contain the names of persons whose enumeration forms are received. The exercise is progressing smoothly with the active cooperation of the electors," the poll panel said.
Nearly 3 Crore Enumeration Forms Received
ECI also said, "As of today, at 6 pm, 2,87,98,460 Enumeration Forms, i.e. 36.47 per cent of the total of 7,89,69,844 (nearly 7.90 crore) electors in Bihar who are enrolled as on June 24, have been received. In the last 24 hours i.e. from 6 pm yesterday, 1,18,49,252 Enumeration Forms have been collected."
The ECI said there are still 18 days left for the last date for submission of forms.
"The uploading of forms is also being done simultaneously, with 11.26 per cent of the nearly 7.90 crore electors uploaded till 6 pm today. The partially filled forms are also available for download on the ECI portal as well on ECINET App and the filled forms can be uploaded by the elector himself on ECINET App," it said.
A total of 77,895 BLOs are going house-to-house to help the electors fill out their Enumeration Forms and collect them. Additionally, 20,603 BLOs are being appointed for the smooth and timely completion of the process.
Nearly 4 lakh volunteers, including government officials, NCC cadets, and NSS members, among others, are also working in the field to facilitate the elderly, PwD, sick and vulnerable populations in the SIR process.
"Besides, 239 EROs covering all the 243 ACs, 963 AEROs, 38 DEOs and the CEO of the state are at the ground level to facilitate the electors to submit their forms. 1,54,977 Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by various political parties are also providing active support in the SIR process," it said.
What Is The SIR?
In a nutshell, the SIR is a revision of the voter data, whose objective according to the ECI, "is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the electoral roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise, no ineligible voter is included in the electoral rolls and also to introduce complete transparency in the process of addition or deletion of electors in the electoral rolls."
The last intensive revision for Bihar was conducted in the year 2003, and ahead of the upcoming Bihar elections, the ECI has decided to conduct the Special Intensive Revision last month.
The SIR began on June 25, but the Bihar government officials began distributing enumeration forms on Saturday (June 28). The verification and submission of forms is to be completed by July 26, but the entire exercise will end on September 30 with the publication of the updated electoral rolls.
Bihar has at present 7.90 crore electors, of whom the names of 4.96 crore were already present in the electoral rolls when the last such revision was carried out in 2003. These electors just have to verify themselves by filling out the enumeration forms and submitting them.
What Documents Are Needed?
As per the provisions of the special intensive revision, people born before July 1, 1987, will have to submit any document establishing their own date and place of birth.
However, the younger persons born between July 1, 1987, and December 2, 2004, will have to submit documents to prove their own date and place of birth along with similar documents of one of their parents. Those born after December 2, 2004, will have to submit evidence of the date and place of birth of themselves and both their parents.
The following 11 documents are being sought from such voters:
- Any identity card or pension payment order issued to a regular or retired employee or pensioner of any public sector unit (PSU) belonging to the central or state government
- Any identity card or certificate, or document issued by the government or local authorities or banks or post office or LIC or PSUs prior to July 1, 1987
- Birth certificates issued by competent authorities
- Passports
- Matriculation or educational certificates issued by recognised boards or universities
- Permanent residence certificates issued by competent authorities
- Forest rights certificates issued to dwellers
- Caste certificates issued by competent authorities to the Other Backward Classes (OBC), Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), or any other people.
- National Register of Citizens (NRC), wherever it exists
- Family register prepared by state or local authorities
- Any land or house allotment certificate by the government
Also Read
Initial Phase Of Bihar SIR Almost Complete: ECI
Rahul Gandhi To Lead Bihar Bandh Against Special Intensive Revision