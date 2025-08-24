'SIR An Institutionalised Method Of Vote Theft': Rahul Sharpens Attack On EC

By Dev Raj, Manish Kumar & Abhay Kumar Sinha

Araria/ Purnea/ Patna: Intensifying the attack on the Election Commission (EC), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asserted on Sunday that the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) was an institutionalised way of stealing votes in partnership with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He vowed not to let it happen in Bihar further at any cost.

"SIR is an institutionalised method of theft in Bihar. Names of 65 lakhs voters were removed, the Opposition is complaining, but the BJP has not lodged even a single complaint. This is because there is a partnership. There is a partnership between the EC, the election commissioner and the BJP," Rahul said.

Rahul Gandhi during the Bihar rally. (ETV Bharat)

The Congress leader pointed out that its responsibility was to provide the correct electoral roll, but it did not do so in Maharashtra, Haryana and Karnataka. He questioned the neutrality of the poll body over not seeking an affidavit from Lok Sabha member and former Union minister Anurag Thakur when he made similar allegations of irregularities in Kerala’s Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency.

Rahul was interacting with media persons at Araria town in Bihar at the end of the second phase of his Voter Adhikar Yatra against the alleged anomalies in SIR. He left for Delhi as there is a day’s break in the schedule. The march will resume from Supaul on Tuesday.

Several Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) partners, including Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, CPIML general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahni and others were present with him on the occasion.

Rahul Gandhi with Tejashwi Yadav in Bihar. (ETV Bharat)

Asserting that the yatra was very successful, he added that the people were coming “organically” and “naturally” without being called to participate in it. “It is clear that the crores of people of Bihar have accepted the point about ‘vote chori’ (theft of votes), which we made. Our entire pressure is on forcing the EC to change its behaviour. We will not leave it. We will not allow elections to be stolen in Bihar at any cost,” Rahul added.

The Congress leader suggested that the poll body officials should tour the state to see the ground reality. “Those who are alive have been killed. Those who voted four or five times have been removed from the electoral roll. I meet such people wherever I am visiting. I met several people on the road outside, who told me that their names have been deleted,” Rahul added.

Rahul Gandhi flanked by people during his rally in Bihar. (ETV Bharat)

Speaking further, the Grand Old Party leader said that he came across an interesting phenomenon during the yatra as thousands of children were walking up to him and telling him “vote chor, gaddi chhor” (vote thief, quit the throne).

“This means that the issue of the stealing of votes has percolated among everybody. The people and the kids in Bihar have become politically active. The EC should think about this,” Rahul added.

RJD leader Tejashwi also minced no words while speaking on the SIR and related issues and asserted that the EC has become “Godi (lap) commission and is functioning like a cell or a worker of the BJP.”

“At least 50 voters have been deleted at every polling booth. The Commission has lost its credibility among the people. We have given evidence in the Supreme Court of how living people have been declared dead under SIR,” the RJD leader added.

The two FIRs registered against Tejashwi in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh for allegedly using unparliamentary words against Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not deter him from making further attacks.

“I have never seen such a liar Prime Minister. Nobody can surpass him in spreading rumours and sowing the seeds of poison in society. He spoke in Gaya that the EC was doing the exercise to chase away the intruders, but the poll body has not listed any such person. SIR is a conspiracy to destroy democracy and the Constitution. We will not allow this to happen,” Tejashwi said.

Expressing happiness over the people’s support for the yatra, CPIML’s Dipankar pointed out that there was anger on SIR in the public and an aspiration to change the present non-performing National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Bihar.

“The EC presented a wrong argument about SIR in the Supreme Court and left the responsibility of voters, including the deleted ones, on the booth-level agents (BLAs) of political parties. But the fact is that ensuring correct electoral rolls is its prime responsibility. Also, the BJP has the maximum BLAs, but they are quiet. Does this mean that its voters are not being struck off?” asked Dipankar.

Earlier, Rahul and other Indian leaders, including Tejashwi, shared the dais with Rajesh Ranjan aka Pappu Yadav, an independent MP from Purnea, while addressing a public meeting. The latter praised Tejashwi, putting to rest the rumours about a simmering rift between the two.

Rahul and other leaders stopped at a ‘dhaba’ (roadside eatery) at Garhbanaili in Purnea and had a breakfast of noodles, biscuits, and potato chips along with tea.

“We knew that the yatra would pass this way, but had no idea that Rahul Gandhi would stop here to have snacks. He talked to me and told me that he liked the place. He and other leaders had breakfast and paid the bill. I was happy to meet him,” Apna Dhaba owner Amit Kumar Sah told ETV Bharat.

The yatra missed the programme of paying floral tributes at the statue of the famous Hindi author Phanishwar Nath Renu. His various novels and stories have been adapted to Hindi movies, including the ‘Teesri Kasam’ of Raj Kapoor.