SIR: 2,27,764 Claims, Objections Received In Bihar

By Santu Das
New Delhi: A total of 2,27,764 claims and objections have been received so far on the draft electoral roll published on August 1, in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar, data shows.
The claims and objections also include those presented by Booth Level Agents (BLAs) who represent the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation as well as the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).
Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation have so far filed 118 claims and objections, and the RJD, the principal opposition party in Bihar, 10, as per the daily bulletin on Bihar SIR issued by the Election Commission of India(ECI) till 10 am on Saturday.
Significantly, the Congress, which has been opposing the SIR in the election-bound state, has yet to submit any claims or objections, with merely two days remaining for this process.
The Boot Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by political parties can collect claims (Form 6) from the public and objections (Form 7) from the public and file objections himself/herself along with the prescribed declaration. Generic complaints, without prescribed Forms or declarations, are not counted as claims or objections.
According to the ECI, out of the 2,27,764 claims and objections, 2,27,636 have been received directly from electors. The total number of claims and objections disposed of so far is 33,771.
"As per rules, the claims and objections are to be disposed of by the concerned ERO/AERO, not before the expiry of the days' notice period and after verification of eligibility," the ECI said.
According to the SIR orders, no name can be deleted from the draft list published on August 1 without passing a speaking order by the ERO/AERO, after conducting an enquiry and after giving a fair and reasonable opportunity, it said.
The poll panel said the list of names not included in the draft electoral roll on August 1, disclosing the reasons, is displayed on the websites of DEOs/DMs (district-wise) as well as on the CEO website in searchable mode with EPIC number.
Aggrieved persons may submit their claims along with a copy of their Aadhaar card, it said.
According to the poll panel data, forms received from new electors on attaining 18 years of age or above for inclusion of their names so far stood at 13,33,793. Out of those disposed, there stood 61,248.
Also Read
Bihar SIR: Over 2.11 Lakh Claims And Objections Received By Poll Panel
Akhilesh Yadav Joins Rahul Gandhi's Voter Adhikar Yatra, Calls SIR A Crazy Decision