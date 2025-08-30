ETV Bharat / state

SIR: 2,27,764 Claims, Objections Received In Bihar

By Santu Das

New Delhi: A total of 2,27,764 claims and objections have been received so far on the draft electoral roll published on August 1, in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar, data shows.

The claims and objections also include those presented by Booth Level Agents (BLAs) who represent the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation as well as the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation have so far filed 118 claims and objections, and the RJD, the principal opposition party in Bihar, 10, as per the daily bulletin on Bihar SIR issued by the Election Commission of India(ECI) till 10 am on Saturday.

Significantly, the Congress, which has been opposing the SIR in the election-bound state, has yet to submit any claims or objections, with merely two days remaining for this process.

The Boot Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by political parties can collect claims (Form 6) from the public and objections (Form 7) from the public and file objections himself/herself along with the prescribed declaration. Generic complaints, without prescribed Forms or declarations, are not counted as claims or objections.

According to the ECI, out of the 2,27,764 claims and objections, 2,27,636 have been received directly from electors. The total number of claims and objections disposed of so far is 33,771.