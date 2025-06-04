NCL Expansion Plan To Displace Over 50,000 In MP's Morwa, Locals Cry Apathy

Singrauli: Madhya Pradesh's energy capital Singrauli is soon going to witness Asia's largest urban displacement due to expansion of Coal India's unit, Northern Coalfields Limited.

As per an estimate, the expansion will result in displacement of over 50,000 people and demolition of over 22,000 houses in Morwa. The residents of the city talked to ETV Bharat to express their anguish with several questions lingering in the minds.

While the survey for displacement in Morwa has almost been completed by NCL, the residents are unclear whether the city will be replaced by a new one. "A satisfactory and clear answer has not been received from the NCL management yet. The management says that talks are going on and the right location will be chosen to rehabilitate those displaced by the project," the locals said.

"NCL does not have any blueprint of the plan," said Amit Tiwari, the general secretary of International Human Rights and Crime Control Organization. He said the data with the authorities is incorrect. Tiwari claimed at least one lakh people will be affected by the project. "NCL still does not have any plan or blueprint for rehabilitating the affected people. They are going to demolish an entire city, but they do not have any plans to build a new one," he said. Tiwari alleged that before measuring land in the city, the NCL management made many promises but now they are going back on them.

NCL mine in Singrauli (ETV Bharat)

Utkarsh Agarwal, Public Relations Officer of NCL said production from NCL's Jayant mine is currently 30 million tonnes and it will be increased further. The production capacity is being increased from 30 to 35 and 35 to 38 million tonnes per year. Around 98 per cent of the coal produced at Jayant mine is given to power houses so the expansion project is vital, he said.

NTPC's Shaktinagar power plant is also completely dependent on Jayant mine, said Agarwal. He said most of the survey work has been completed. "The survey was started in July, 2024 20 teams of Tata Institute of Social Science were formed for the purpose. Only a few months are left for the entire work to be completed, after which we will move further," he said.

Agarwal said the displacement will be over 927 hectares of land, out of which 572 hectares is residential. Apart from this, 205 hectares of land belongs to the Forest department and 149 hectares to the Madhya Pradesh government.

He said NCL management will distribute compensation among the displaced people as per the company's policies and under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act.