Singer Hans Raj Hans' Wife Passes Away

Chandigarh: Resham Kaur, the wife of famous singer and politician Hans Raj Hans, passed away after a prolonged illness on Wednesday.

Kaur had been suffering from heart disease for some time and was admitted to Tagore Hospital in Jalandhar. She was 62. Kaur's brother Paramjit Singh said that his sister passed away at around 2 pm. "She was admitted to the hospital for the last five days. She had no health problems but a few days back she suddenly suffered a stroke and was admitted to the hospital," he said.

Kaur's last rites will be performed on Thursday at her native village Shafipur. Hans Raj Hans is an Indian singer and politician. He is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party and a recipient of the civilian honour Padma Shri. He sings Punjabi folk and Sufi music as well as in movies and has also released his own 'Punjabi-pop' albums. He has worked alongside other artists, such as Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan in the movie 'Kachche Dhaage'.

Hans joined Shiromani Akali Dal in January, 2009 and in May of that year, contested unsuccessfully from Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency. Later he resigned from Shiromani Akali Dal on December 18, 2014. In February, 2016, he joined Indian National Congress and later in December 2016, he joined Bharatiya Janata Party. In the 2019 Indian general election, he was elected from the North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. In 2024 Indian general election, he unsuccessfully contested from Faridkot Lok Sabha constituency and stood at fifth position.