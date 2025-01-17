ETV Bharat / state

Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam Arrives On Two-Day Visit To Odisha, Visits World Skill Centre

CM Mohan Charan Majhi and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan welcoming Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar ( ETV Bharat )

Bhubaneswar: President of Singapore, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who arrived in the state capital on Friday, visited the World Skill Centre here.

Shanmugaratnam was warmly welcomed by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi who said, “There is tremendous potential for collaboration between Singapore and Odisha.” A detailed briefing was presented by Manoj Ahuja, Chief Secretary of Odisha, covering key themes such as skill development, industrial parks, master planning, ports and Paradip, renewable energy, semiconductors, information technology, data centers, culture, and connectivity.

The presentation highlighted Odisha’s initiatives and opportunities for collaboration with Singapore in these crucial sectors. During the visit, the President of Singapore toured the Vertical Transportation Lab and Travelator Lab at the World Skill Centre and interacted with students and instructors. Bhupendra Singh Poonia, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Skill Development & Technical Education, Odisha, delivered the welcome address.

Several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were exchanged between the Government of Odisha and various Singaporean entities to strengthen collaboration in key sectors.

1. Industrial Parks: MoU signed between Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) and Sembcorp, Singapore

2. Green Hydrogen Corridor: MoU between IDCO and Sembcorp, Singapore

3. Petrochemical and Petroleum Investment Region (PCPIR): MoU between IDCO and Surbana Jurong, Singapore.

4. Development of New City: MoU between Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) and Surbana Jurong, Singapore