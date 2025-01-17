Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam Arrives On Two-Day Visit To Odisha, Visits World Skill Centre

Bhubaneswar: President of Singapore, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who arrived in the state capital on Friday, visited the World Skill Centre here.
Shanmugaratnam was warmly welcomed by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi who said, “There is tremendous potential for collaboration between Singapore and Odisha.” A detailed briefing was presented by Manoj Ahuja, Chief Secretary of Odisha, covering key themes such as skill development, industrial parks, master planning, ports and Paradip, renewable energy, semiconductors, information technology, data centers, culture, and connectivity.
The presentation highlighted Odisha’s initiatives and opportunities for collaboration with Singapore in these crucial sectors. During the visit, the President of Singapore toured the Vertical Transportation Lab and Travelator Lab at the World Skill Centre and interacted with students and instructors. Bhupendra Singh Poonia, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Skill Development & Technical Education, Odisha, delivered the welcome address.
Several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were exchanged between the Government of Odisha and various Singaporean entities to strengthen collaboration in key sectors.
1. Industrial Parks: MoU signed between Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) and Sembcorp, Singapore
2. Green Hydrogen Corridor: MoU between IDCO and Sembcorp, Singapore
3. Petrochemical and Petroleum Investment Region (PCPIR): MoU between IDCO and Surbana Jurong, Singapore.
4. Development of New City: MoU between Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) and Surbana Jurong, Singapore
5. New Energy: Collaboration between Nanyang Technological University (NTU), GRIDCO, and IIT Bhubaneswar
6. Strengthening FinTech Ecosystem: MoU between the Electronics & IT Department, Odisha, and Global Finance & Technology Network (GFTN), Singapore
7. Advancing Skill Landscape: MoU between Skill Development & Technical Education Department, Odisha, and ITE Education Services (ITEES), Singapore, focusing on advanced skilling
8. Skill Development in Semiconductor Sector: MoU between Skill Development & Technical Education Department, Odisha, and ITE Education Services (ITEES), Singapore, focusing on and semiconductors.
Shanmugaratnam admired for Odisha’s efforts in advancing skill development and fostering innovation. The Chief Minister presented a memento and shawl to the Singapore President as a symbol of the enduring partnership between Odisha and Singapore. The event concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Rashmita Panda, Director, Skill Development & Employment-cum-CEO, WSC.
Earlier, Shanmugaratnam was welcomed at the Biju Patnaik International Airport by Majhi and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. A high-level delegation is accompanying Shanmugaratnam to the state.
Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, Additional Chief Secretary of Home Department Satyabrat Sahu, DG of Police YB Khurania and other dignitaries welcomed the Singapore President at the airport.