ETV Bharat / state

Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam Arrives On Two-Day Visit To Odisha, Visits World Skill Centre

At least eight MoUs were signed between Odisha government and various Singapore entities.

Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam arrived in Bhubaneswar on Friday on a two-day visit to the state
CM Mohan Charan Majhi and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan welcoming Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 17, 2025, 5:23 PM IST

Updated : Jan 17, 2025, 6:12 PM IST

Bhubaneswar: President of Singapore, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who arrived in the state capital on Friday, visited the World Skill Centre here.

Shanmugaratnam was warmly welcomed by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi who said, “There is tremendous potential for collaboration between Singapore and Odisha.” A detailed briefing was presented by Manoj Ahuja, Chief Secretary of Odisha, covering key themes such as skill development, industrial parks, master planning, ports and Paradip, renewable energy, semiconductors, information technology, data centers, culture, and connectivity.

The presentation highlighted Odisha’s initiatives and opportunities for collaboration with Singapore in these crucial sectors. During the visit, the President of Singapore toured the Vertical Transportation Lab and Travelator Lab at the World Skill Centre and interacted with students and instructors. Bhupendra Singh Poonia, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Skill Development & Technical Education, Odisha, delivered the welcome address.

Several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were exchanged between the Government of Odisha and various Singaporean entities to strengthen collaboration in key sectors.

1. Industrial Parks: MoU signed between Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) and Sembcorp, Singapore

2. Green Hydrogen Corridor: MoU between IDCO and Sembcorp, Singapore

3. Petrochemical and Petroleum Investment Region (PCPIR): MoU between IDCO and Surbana Jurong, Singapore.

4. Development of New City: MoU between Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) and Surbana Jurong, Singapore

5. New Energy: Collaboration between Nanyang Technological University (NTU), GRIDCO, and IIT Bhubaneswar

6. Strengthening FinTech Ecosystem: MoU between the Electronics & IT Department, Odisha, and Global Finance & Technology Network (GFTN), Singapore

7. Advancing Skill Landscape: MoU between Skill Development & Technical Education Department, Odisha, and ITE Education Services (ITEES), Singapore, focusing on advanced skilling

8. Skill Development in Semiconductor Sector: MoU between Skill Development & Technical Education Department, Odisha, and ITE Education Services (ITEES), Singapore, focusing on and semiconductors.

Shanmugaratnam admired for Odisha’s efforts in advancing skill development and fostering innovation. The Chief Minister presented a memento and shawl to the Singapore President as a symbol of the enduring partnership between Odisha and Singapore. The event concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Rashmita Panda, Director, Skill Development & Employment-cum-CEO, WSC.

Earlier, Shanmugaratnam was welcomed at the Biju Patnaik International Airport by Majhi and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. A high-level delegation is accompanying Shanmugaratnam to the state.

Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, Additional Chief Secretary of Home Department Satyabrat Sahu, DG of Police YB Khurania and other dignitaries welcomed the Singapore President at the airport.

Bhubaneswar: President of Singapore, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who arrived in the state capital on Friday, visited the World Skill Centre here.

Shanmugaratnam was warmly welcomed by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi who said, “There is tremendous potential for collaboration between Singapore and Odisha.” A detailed briefing was presented by Manoj Ahuja, Chief Secretary of Odisha, covering key themes such as skill development, industrial parks, master planning, ports and Paradip, renewable energy, semiconductors, information technology, data centers, culture, and connectivity.

The presentation highlighted Odisha’s initiatives and opportunities for collaboration with Singapore in these crucial sectors. During the visit, the President of Singapore toured the Vertical Transportation Lab and Travelator Lab at the World Skill Centre and interacted with students and instructors. Bhupendra Singh Poonia, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Skill Development & Technical Education, Odisha, delivered the welcome address.

Several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were exchanged between the Government of Odisha and various Singaporean entities to strengthen collaboration in key sectors.

1. Industrial Parks: MoU signed between Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) and Sembcorp, Singapore

2. Green Hydrogen Corridor: MoU between IDCO and Sembcorp, Singapore

3. Petrochemical and Petroleum Investment Region (PCPIR): MoU between IDCO and Surbana Jurong, Singapore.

4. Development of New City: MoU between Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) and Surbana Jurong, Singapore

5. New Energy: Collaboration between Nanyang Technological University (NTU), GRIDCO, and IIT Bhubaneswar

6. Strengthening FinTech Ecosystem: MoU between the Electronics & IT Department, Odisha, and Global Finance & Technology Network (GFTN), Singapore

7. Advancing Skill Landscape: MoU between Skill Development & Technical Education Department, Odisha, and ITE Education Services (ITEES), Singapore, focusing on advanced skilling

8. Skill Development in Semiconductor Sector: MoU between Skill Development & Technical Education Department, Odisha, and ITE Education Services (ITEES), Singapore, focusing on and semiconductors.

Shanmugaratnam admired for Odisha’s efforts in advancing skill development and fostering innovation. The Chief Minister presented a memento and shawl to the Singapore President as a symbol of the enduring partnership between Odisha and Singapore. The event concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Rashmita Panda, Director, Skill Development & Employment-cum-CEO, WSC.

Earlier, Shanmugaratnam was welcomed at the Biju Patnaik International Airport by Majhi and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. A high-level delegation is accompanying Shanmugaratnam to the state.

Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, Additional Chief Secretary of Home Department Satyabrat Sahu, DG of Police YB Khurania and other dignitaries welcomed the Singapore President at the airport.

Last Updated : Jan 17, 2025, 6:12 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SINGAPORE PRESIDENTCM MOHAN MAJHIODISHASINGAPORE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Settling Down In Goa Is A Dream That's Getting Pricier Every Year, Will 2025 Be Different?

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.