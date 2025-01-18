Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam Appreciates Odisha's Art And Culture During Visit To Kalabhoomi

Bhubaneswar: Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who is on a two-day visit to Odisha, visited Kalabhoomi in the state capital on Friday.

Shanmugaratnam along with his spouse spent four hours at the art gallery and appreciated the art, handicraft and handloom of Odisha. He visited the Jagannath Gallery in the complex and witnesses the various costumes of the Lord, the chariot wheels, replicas of chariots and kadua used for preparing Mahaprasad. He spent some time in the gallery and appreciated the spiritual consciousness and traditions of Odisha.

The President then visited various other galleries witnessed the art, handicrafts and handloom of Odisha. He visited the handicrafts and handloom gallery at Kalabhoomi and inquired about the weaving techniques of Karuna Silk, Kotpad Saree, Sambalpuri, and Manibandha Saree. The President's wife bought a saree and paid for it through UPI.

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam's spouse tries a traditional saree as CM Mohan Charan Majhi and his spouse look on (ETV Bharat)

Shanmugaratnam also was shown Chandua, tribal paintings, Kainch and Sabai grass handicraft, brass utensils, cushions, silver thread work, Pattachitra sarees and paper-made artworks at the complex.

The President later watched cultural programmes and attended a dinner reception organized at Kalabhoomi. He savoured the traditional Odia delicacies which were offered to him. Later, a cultural programme was organized to reflect the close ties between India and Singapore. Along with Odissi dance, a fusion dance of Odisha and Singapore was performed on the occasion.

President of Singapore Tharman Shanmugaratnam and his spouse being explained Jagannath culture at Kalabhoomi (ETV Bharat)

Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and his spouse, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and his spouse, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Bardhan Singh Deo, members of the state cabinet and Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi were among those present.

The President had visited the World Skill Centre here on Friday. Shanmugaratnam was warmly welcomed by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi who said, “There is tremendous potential for collaboration between Singapore and Odisha.” A detailed briefing was presented by Manoj Ahuja, Chief Secretary of Odisha, covering key themes such as skill development, industrial parks, master planning, ports and Paradip, renewable energy, semiconductors, information technology, data centers, culture, and connectivity.