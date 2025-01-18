ETV Bharat / state

Singapore Keen On ‘Net Zero Future City’, River Musi Rejuvenation Projects In Telangana

Hyderabad: A delegation led by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Saturday met Singapore Minister Grace Fu Hai Yien and held wide-ranging discussions for partnership in several areas, the state government said.

The delegation, including Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, and officials, showcased the investment opportunities in Telangana in several areas, including urban planning and infrastructure, water management, skill development, sports, semiconductors, manufacturing, environment and sustainability, science and technology, an official release said.

Singapore Minister for Sustainability and Environment Grace Fu Hai Yien assured the CM that Singapore would consider his invitation to partner with Telangana in making the goals of “TelanganaRising” a reality and success.

She was particularly keen on “Net Zero Future City”, the River Musi rejuvenation project, water management and the sustainability plans of Telangana, the release said.