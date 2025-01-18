ETV Bharat / state

Singapore Keen On 'Net Zero Future City', River Musi Rejuvenation Projects In Telangana

Singapore Minister Yein assured CM that Singapore would consider his invitation to partner with Telengana in making the goals of 'TelenganaRising' a reality and success.

File photo of Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy
File photo of Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy (ANI)
By PTI

Published : Jan 18, 2025, 12:21 PM IST

Hyderabad: A delegation led by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Saturday met Singapore Minister Grace Fu Hai Yien and held wide-ranging discussions for partnership in several areas, the state government said.

The delegation, including Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, and officials, showcased the investment opportunities in Telangana in several areas, including urban planning and infrastructure, water management, skill development, sports, semiconductors, manufacturing, environment and sustainability, science and technology, an official release said.

Singapore Minister for Sustainability and Environment Grace Fu Hai Yien assured the CM that Singapore would consider his invitation to partner with Telangana in making the goals of “TelanganaRising” a reality and success.

She was particularly keen on “Net Zero Future City”, the River Musi rejuvenation project, water management and the sustainability plans of Telangana, the release said.

Both sides agreed to work together closely, including identifying special teams to explore joint projects, systemic sharing of learnings from Singapore for India's youngest state, and making rapid progress and impact on the ground in joint projects.

A separate release said Sridhar Babu held a round table interaction with the Singapore Semiconductor Industry Association (SSIA). Several high-profile Semiconductor industry leaders participated in the meeting. Sridhar Babu showcased the opportunities in Telangana for global investors and invited the Singapore industry to invest in the state.

SSIA responded very keenly and positively to the Telangana invite and a team is set to visit Hyderabad later this year to explore opportunities on the ground, the release added.

Revanth Reddy and his team is currently on a two-nation tour with Singapore as the first destination and will leave for Davos in Switzerland from Singapore to participate in the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting from January 20 to 22.

