Singapore Govt Honours Indian Workers For Rescuing Pawan Kalyan's Son And Other Children

Amaravati: In a heartwarming gesture, the Singapore government has felicitated four Indian migrant workers in recognition of their heroic efforts in rescuing Mark Shankar, younger son of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and other children from a devastating fire incident in Singapore city.
The fire accident occurred on April 8 in a three-storey building on River Valley Road, close to Singapore’s Central Business District. At that time, the fire had left 20 people injured, including 15 children. Among them was Mark Shankar, who has since returned home after receiving medical treatment.
According to official sources, the four Indian workers were engaged in nearby construction work when they heard the screams of children and noticed smoke billowing from the third floor of the building. Without hesitation, they rushed to the scene and carried out swift rescue operations, safely evacuating the children trapped inside.
Acknowledging their bravery, the Singapore government honoured the workers for risking their lives to save others. Their quick action is being widely praised, with authorities highlighting their courage and selflessness during the crisis.
Meanwhile, veteran actor and former Union Minister K. Chiranjeevi has also expressed his gratitude to all those who extended their help and prayed for Mark Shankar's recovery, sharing a heartfelt message on social media.
Read More
- 'Must Not Chokehold State...': SC Invokes Powers Under Article 142 To Declare 10 Bills Withheld By TN Governor Approved
- 'This Isn't Nagaland But Tamil Nadu': VCK Leader Thirumavalavan's Dig At Governor Ravi
- Exclusive: If Tamil Nadu Governor Has Any Self-Respect, He Should Resign, Says Senior Journalist N Ram After SC Verdict