Singapore Govt Honours Indian Workers For Rescuing Pawan Kalyan's Son And Other Children

Amaravati: In a heartwarming gesture, the Singapore government has felicitated four Indian migrant workers in recognition of their heroic efforts in rescuing Mark Shankar, younger son of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and other children from a devastating fire incident in Singapore city.

The fire accident occurred on April 8 in a three-storey building on River Valley Road, close to Singapore’s Central Business District. At that time, the fire had left 20 people injured, including 15 children. Among them was Mark Shankar, who has since returned home after receiving medical treatment.

According to official sources, the four Indian workers were engaged in nearby construction work when they heard the screams of children and noticed smoke billowing from the third floor of the building. Without hesitation, they rushed to the scene and carried out swift rescue operations, safely evacuating the children trapped inside.