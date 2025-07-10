ETV Bharat / state

'Sindoor Bridge' Inaugurated In Mumbai; Fadnavis Says Its Name A Tribute To Armed Forces

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday inaugurated the reconstructed Carnac Road Over Bridge (ROB) in south Mumbai, which has been rechristened as "Sindoor Bridge" as a tribute to Indian military's 'Operation Sindoor'.

The Indian Army has showcased exceptional courage and strategic precision during 'Operation Sindoor' by striking deep into terrorist bases in Pakistan's hinterland, Fadnavis told reporters.

"This renaming is a tribute to our armed forces and India's defense capabilities," he said on the occasion. Fadnavis said the bridge will be opened for vehicular traffic later in the day at 3 pm.

The British-era bridge, an east-west connector, was earlier known as the Carnac Bridge after former Bombay Province governor James Rivett Carnac, who held the office from 1839 to 1841.

It has been renamed as 'Sindoor Bridge', a nomenclature inspired by India's military action in May against Pakistan to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack.

The bridge, which connects eastern and western parts of the Central Railway's train tracks (between Mumbai CSMT and Masjid stations) and links to P D'Mello Road, will help ease traffic congestion and improve connectivity in south Mumbai. The 'Sindoor Bridge' was rebuilt by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after the original 150-year-old structure was declared unsafe by the Central Railway (CR) and dismantled in August 2022.