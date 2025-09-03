Since British Era, Kolkata River Traffic Police Keeps City Safe: A Peek Into History

Kolkata: With a history going back to the colonial times, the Kolkata River Traffic Police has grown into an integrated part of the Kolkata Police with multifaceted responsibilities.

It was the East India Company that first felt the need to form a water police force in the capital of British India, Calcutta (now Kolkata) and since then, it has been the only river traffic police force in the country. Over the years, its structure and operations have changed, making it much more stronger than before. ETV Bharat has delved into the history and rich heritage associated with it.

Motorised boats deployed by River Traffic Police (ETV Bharat)

Going Through Pages of History

After winning the Battle of Plassey, the East India Company focused on improving the policing system of Calcutta. From the end of the 17th century, a wealthy circle developed here as the city served as the company's trading point. The wealth attracted people from far and wide, and with it, incidents of theft and robbery increased. This led officials to think about a policing system for ensuring peace and security of the city.

With expansion of Kolkata's trade through waterways, a need was felt to maintain law and order on the Hooghly river. The geographical location of Kolkata, a city built around numerous canals and streams, made it necessary to establish a water police system here.

The idea to establish a River Traffic Police system here was first conceived by Gobindaram Mitra, the deputy landlord of Kumartuli. To prevent pirates from entering Kolkata, he installed 'lock gates' in the rivers around Kolkata while iron chain fences were installed on the banks of the Hooghly.

River Traffic Police under Kolkata Police (ETV Bharat)

The River Traffic Police started operating under the port, which later became an unit of the Kolkata Police. Crowding of boats on the river, robbery of cargo boats, movement of fishermen and workers along with surveillance of Fort William (renamed as Vijay Durg), Howrah dock and many other structures came under its purview.

Officer-in-charge (OC) of Kolkata Police's River Traffic Indra Chowdhury told ETV Bharat that the history of the city's water police is very old. Earlier, it was called the Port Police and after formation of Kolkata Police, it was named as River Traffic Police.

What Historians Say?

Arup Mitra, Professor of History at Jaipuria College, told ETV Bharat, "When the East India Company was promoting Calcutta as a commercial city, the River Traffic Police was born. With influx of wealthy people from different places of country, the city started witnessing incidents of crime, which disrupted trade. Resulting which, Kolkata River Traffic Police or Water Police started functioning."

He further said, "We must remember that before the railways were started in 1754, this waterway was one of the major means of transportation. However, since the Battle of Plassey, we can see a radical change in the water police system and it was reorganised during Lord William Bentinck's time."

River Traffic Police: Then & Now

Initially there were nine officers, 18 peons, 92 boatmen and nine patrol boats under River Traffic Police. They were called 'River Traffic Police' by the common people. However, with time, the responsibilities increased and with it the force was expanded.

According to recent government data, the structure of the River Traffic Unit of Kolkata Police is much more extensive and technologically advanced than before. The staff undergo training to deal with various challenges related to riverine and water rescue. Presently, there are 49 personnel in the Kolkata River Traffic Police, including one OC, one Sergeant, two Sub-Inspectors, eight launch staff and several others. This apart, there are speedboat drivers, jet ski drivers, divers and members of the Kolkata Police Disaster Response Force.

Evolution In Working Style

During the British rule, the force concentrated on preventing robberies on the river, settling boat disputes, guarding the ghats of Hooghly ricer. Now, from rescuing people from drowning in the river to guarding water treatment plants, monitoring illegal fishing activities, pollution control, recovering floating bodies and managing crowds during festivals, come under the domain of the River Traffic Police.

River Traffic Police OC Chowdhury said, "Earlier, the work here was completely different but with time, our tasks have changed. Now rescue operations occupy a major portion of our work. We collaborate with the Disaster Response Force of Kolkata Police. Since this force is only in central Kolkata, we also help the Bengal Police and the district police."

At present, patrol and rowboats have been replaced by motorised launch and jet ski along with modern communication systems and trained divers. The working style has become much more technology-driven and fast, the OC said adding, the team keeps a constant watch on festivals or daily movements.

Water Police's Strength And Scope Of Work

There are permanent and temporary staff in the water police, modern launches and speedboats, new types of surveillance equipment and communication systems.

Responsibilities include disaster management on rivers, maintaining law and order, combating external smuggling or organised crime, conserving drinking water, and managing crowds during festivals.

Modern resident patrol boats, engine-powered launches, and special communication devices are used.

Specially trained divers and rescue teams have been set up, who launch rescue work during festivals or accidents.

As the standard and strength of Kolkata River Traffic Police has changed over time, so has its sense of responsibility and social relevance. It is not just traffic managers on the banks of the Hooghly but integral guardians of the urban lifestyle of today's Kolkata.

Also Read