ETV Bharat / state

Since 2014, This Puri Chaiwala Serves Free Tea, Rasgulla To Every Customer On PM Modi's Birthday

BJP MP Sambit Patra at the tea stall of Akshay Jaisingh. ( X/ @sambitswaraj )

By ETV Bharat English Team Published : September 17, 2025 at 5:12 PM IST | Updated : September 17, 2025 at 6:15 PM IST 4 Min Read

Puri: The fact that Prime Minister Narendra Modi rose from poverty to the highest cabinet post of the country has inspired a Puri man to celebrate his birthday since 2014, offering free cups of tea and rasgulla to every customer. Famous as Puri Chaiwala, Akshay Jaisingh doesn't seek anyone's help for this charity and spends Rs 20,000 every year on September 17. He decorates his tea stall at Townhall Chowk with balloons of myriad colours and various photos of Modi with garlands on each of them. This year, he prepared 2,000 rasgullas, 20 kg of kheer to be distributed to customers alongside tea. The grand arrangement cost Rs 25,000 from his pocket, and Jaisignh was happy to see a beeline of customers at his stall since morning. The most important customer was Puri MP Sambit Patra, who ate rasgulla and sipped tea at the stall. "We call him Akhi Bhai. He has a tea shop and has availed a loan to expand the business. Despite being an ordinary businessman, he has a great attitude. Since 2014, he has celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's every birthday at his shop by offering free tea and rasgulla to every customer. It is because of people like Akshay that our organisation has moved forward. We never asked him about organising a birthday party. We pray to Mahaprabhu for his progress," Patra said. He started the shop in 2000 to support his financially weak family from Alada village, 20 km off Puri. His good manners made the stall a frequent stopover for tea lovers. When a Congress leader mocked Modi as a Chaiwala(tea seller) during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Jaisingh was pained. Modi's victory earned him immense pride that manifolded on him being elected as the Prime Minister. Being easily able to correlate his profession with that of Modi's, who sold tea to support his family in his early days, Jaisingh started celebrating Modi's birthday from 2014 with much fanfare. He is determined to celebrate Modi's birthday as long as he can.

Not only this, Jaisingh even had fed Brahmins during the obsequies of Covid-19 victims and Modi's mother. "When the Prime Minister's mother passed away, I did everything thinking that I was his brother. I fed 108 Brahmins," Jaisingh said. Akshay Jaisingh doesn't seek anyone's help for this charity and spends Rs 20,000 every year on September 17. (ETV Bharat) Refuting any allegiance to politics and political parties, Jaisingh said, "I have no connection with any party. I have not joined politics. I have never put up any posters or banners. I just love Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I really want to meet him. As he meets people from all walks of life. I hope he will definitely meet me." His devotion to Modi and the way of paying homage has earned accolades from the locals. Shiva, a resident, said, "On the occasion of the Prime Minister's birthday, we will pray to Lord Shri Jagannath for his long life. Jaisingh is very eager to meet the Prime Minister as he interacts with people from all walks of life. So we are hoping that he will definitely meet Jaisingh one day". Shantanu Kumar Dalai, who often comes to the tea shop, said, "Jaisingh celebrated the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with great pomp by distributing tea and rasgulla to people for free. As Modi was a tea seller in his early life, a common man can also sit in the top post in India. Even though Jaisingh is poor, he has a sense of responsibility and awareness towards society. There are examples of such programs being held in many places. But this is a special program in Puri. We highly appreciate Jaisingh's effort and request the Prime Minister to meet him." Sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik creates a sand sculpture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with an installation of 750 lotus flowers at Puri sea beach to mark his 75th birthday. (IANS) An elated Jaisingh said, "I have been celebrating Narendra Modi's birthday every year since he took oath as the Prime Minister on May 26, 2014. I give free tea and rasgulla to everyone. No matter how much you progress, everyone should serve their parents like the Prime Minister did. There was no such Prime Minister in our country before. He has made India a powerhouse. Even though America imposed various restrictions, it surrendered before Modi. He shows what he says by doing it." "He has become the Prime Minister three times because of his good governance. In the 2014 elections, the opposition asked how a tea seller could become the Prime Minister. I did not accept this. Selling tea is not a small job. I am supporting my family with this. Since I have income, I am celebrating this birthday by spending some of it. I have never felt uncomfortable about it. As long as I am healthy, I will continue to celebrate the Prime Minister's birthday," he added. Also Read: Patna HC Orders Removal Of AI Deep Fake Video Of PM Modi And His Mother PM Modi Turns 75: Birthday Wishes Pour In; Ally Naidu Says 'Fortunate To Have Right Leader At Right Time'

Last Updated : September 17, 2025 at 6:15 PM IST