"You Can Ask Her....": Ex-Punjab MP On Kangana Ranaut's 'Rape' Remark

Karnal (Haryana): Former Punjab Lok Sabha MP Simranjit Singh Mann has sparked controversy after his derogatory comments against actor-turned politician Kangana Ranaut over rape.

Simranjit Singh Mann speaking in Karnal in Haryana (ETV Bharat)

Mann, who had reached Karnal on Thursday told media persons that Ranaut has a lot of experience in rape. "You can ask her....she has a lot of experience," Mann said while responding to Ranaut's earlier statement.

A few days back Ranaut had said that rapes took place during the farmers' movement on the Delhi border. She had also said that the farmers' protests could have triggered a Bangladeshi-like situation had strong measures not been taken by the BJP-led Central government.

She had shared a video on her X handle alleging that rapes took place during the protests over the now-repealed three farm laws. Further Ranaut had blamed foreign powers and their conspiracy for the continuation of the protests although the laws were repealed.

While slamming Ranaut for her comments, Mann made an objectionable remark against Ranaut on rape. He even cited a comparison between the BJP MP's "experience of rape" to the experience that is gained by riding a bicycle.

Mann's statement has drawn criticism from the Punjab women's commission that has threatened of action terming it as an insult to a woman.

Meanwhile, Ranaut has accused Mann of "trivialising rape". Taking to her X handle, she wrote, "It seems this country will never stop trivialising rape, today this senior politician compared getting raped to riding a bicycle no wonder rapes and violence against women for fun, is so deep rooted in the psyche of this patriarchal nation that it is casually used to tease or mock a women even if she is a high profile filmmaker or politician."

Read more

AAP Punjab Farmers Wing Holds Protest, Demands Kangana's Termination From Lok Sabha