Simplifying Language: Tamil Teacher Receiving British Parliament Honour Refused Promotion As HM

Chennai: Muthu Kanakalakshmi, a Tamil teacher posted at Shenoy Nagar Girls' Higher Secondary School, will soon be honoured by Croydon Tamil Sangam in the British Parliament for teaching students read and write Tamil characters in a simple manner.

Kanakalakshmi hails from Kovilpatti and has completed her MA in Tamil Linguistics and Literature. She also has a B Litt degree from Tamil University, a Bulavar degree from Karanthai Tamil Sangam, and a B Ed from Annamalai University. She worked as a school headmaster in Ramanathapuram district but as she was interested in Tamil languaged, she joined Shenoy Nagar Corporation School to work as an intermediate teacher.

She has been teaching Tamil to students who cannot read and write the language, in a simple manner for the last 23 years. In Olakkur village of Villupuram district, she selected 100 students from six schools and taught them to read and write Tamil in just 40 days. Similarly, in Tiruvannamalai district, she made 1,56,710 students read Tamil and received appreciation from the District Collector.

Kanakalakshmi has also trained 2,000 teachers the ways of teaching the language in a simple manner. She has made videos on Tamil reading which can be downloaded and viewed by scanning a QR code.

Kanakalakshmi has obtained a doctorate by researching on 'Problems and Solutions in Tamil Reading Ability' at the World Tamil Research Institute in Chennai.

Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh with Muthu Kanakalakshmi (ETV Bharat)

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Kanakalakshmi said, "Students should be taught letters in line form. Methods for this are already available in the scriptures".

She said line forms like Suzhi, Kiilpirai, Kiilvilanku, Kothakiitru, Aerukeetru, Aurukeetru, Saivukeetru, Amurikeetru, Kal, Melvilanku, Suzhimelvilanku, Madakerukeetru, Madakerukeetrukal, Kombu, Kompusuzhi, Dwettik Kombu and Kompukkal. "The London Tamil Sangam, which knows about my Tamil work, will honour me with an award. I consider this an honor for the Tamil language," she said

Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh lauded Kanakalakshmi for her efforts. He mentioned in his X-site post, "Kanakalakshmi, a Tamil teacher working at Shenoy Nagar Girls' Higher Secondary School in Chennai, will be honored by the UK Parliament. Kanakalakshmi conducted research on the topic of 'Problems and Solutions in Tamil Reading Ability'.

He added, "Based on her research, Kanakalakshmi has created a method for students to learn Tamil in a simple manner. She also works a volunteer. In appreciation of her work, the Croydon Tamil Sangam will honor her in the UK Parliament. She will also participate in the unveiling of the Ayyan Thiruvalluvar statue to be held at Oxford University. I extend my heartfelt congratulations as a Tamilian to the teacher Kanakalakshmi, who has risen through Tamil".