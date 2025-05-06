ETV Bharat / state

Simhachalam Wall Collapse: Govt Suspends 6 Engineers, Orders Criminal Action Against 3 For Negligence

A rain-soaked wall collapsed at the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Visakhapatnam district on April 30, claiming the lives of seven devotees. ( Etv Bharat )

Amaravati: In the wake of the tragic wall collapse at Simhachalam Temple during Chandanotsavam, which claimed the lives of seven devotees, the government has suspended six engineers involved in the incident. It has also ordered criminal action against two engineers and the contractor, who has been blacklisted. Additionally, the Temple Executive Officer (EO), who authorised the construction of the wall, has been suspended.

A three-member committee, comprising Municipal Administration Department Principal Secretary Suresh Kumar, IG AK Ravikrishna, and Water Resources Department ENC Venkateswara Rao, conducted an inquiry into the collapse, which occurred on April 30. The committee's preliminary report, submitted to the government on Monday, highlighted several key issues and recommended strict action against those responsible for the construction defects.

Findings of the Committee

No Design or Plan: The wall was constructed without any official design, drawings, or structural plans, rendering it unsafe and unstable.

Substandard Materials: Low-quality Fal-G bricks and cement were used, and the wall was not properly cured.

Inadequate Construction: The wall lacked a proper foundation and was built directly on the ground, making it incapable of withstanding structural pressure.

Improper Drainage: No drainage or weep holes were provided to relieve pressure from rainwater, which contributed to the collapse.

Increased Pressure: The installation of support beams for temporary sheds and the accumulation of soil and debris behind the wall further increased structural pressure.

Officials Responsible

K. Subbarao, Executive Officer, Simhachalam Temple, ordered the construction without proper supervision or safety protocols.