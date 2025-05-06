ETV Bharat / state

Simhachalam Wall Collapse: Govt Suspends 6 Engineers, Orders Criminal Action Against 3 For Negligence

Following the Simhachalam Temple wall collapse that killed seven devotees, the government suspended six engineers, blacklisted the contractor, and ordered criminal action against key officials.

A rain-soaked wall collapsed at the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Visakhapatnam district on April 30, claiming the lives of seven devotees. (Etv Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 6, 2025 at 9:05 PM IST

Amaravati: In the wake of the tragic wall collapse at Simhachalam Temple during Chandanotsavam, which claimed the lives of seven devotees, the government has suspended six engineers involved in the incident. It has also ordered criminal action against two engineers and the contractor, who has been blacklisted. Additionally, the Temple Executive Officer (EO), who authorised the construction of the wall, has been suspended.

A three-member committee, comprising Municipal Administration Department Principal Secretary Suresh Kumar, IG AK Ravikrishna, and Water Resources Department ENC Venkateswara Rao, conducted an inquiry into the collapse, which occurred on April 30. The committee's preliminary report, submitted to the government on Monday, highlighted several key issues and recommended strict action against those responsible for the construction defects.

Findings of the Committee

No Design or Plan: The wall was constructed without any official design, drawings, or structural plans, rendering it unsafe and unstable.

Substandard Materials: Low-quality Fal-G bricks and cement were used, and the wall was not properly cured.

Inadequate Construction: The wall lacked a proper foundation and was built directly on the ground, making it incapable of withstanding structural pressure.

Improper Drainage: No drainage or weep holes were provided to relieve pressure from rainwater, which contributed to the collapse.

Increased Pressure: The installation of support beams for temporary sheds and the accumulation of soil and debris behind the wall further increased structural pressure.

Officials Responsible

K. Subbarao, Executive Officer, Simhachalam Temple, ordered the construction without proper supervision or safety protocols.

DG Srinivasa Raju, Executive Engineer, Simhachalam Temple, pushed for construction despite known risks and failed to provide necessary oversight.

K Ramana, Executive Engineer, Tourism Organisation, tasked with designing under the PRASAD scheme, but ignored structural defects.

KSS Murthy, Deputy Engineer, Simhachalam Temple, failed to inspect the work or address quality issues during construction.

RVVLR Swamy, Deputy Engineer, Tourism Organisation, overlooked poor workmanship and took no corrective measures.

P Madanmohan, Assistant Engineer, Tourism Authority, acknowledged construction defects, but did not implement corrective actions.

K Babji, Assistant Engineer, Simhachalam Temple, identified flaws, but took no steps to rectify them.

K Lakshminarayana, a contractor, undertook unauthorised work and ignored known issues, resulting in the deaths of seven devotees.

Ramachandra Mohan, Endowment Commissioner, failed to ensure coordination between the Endowment and Tourism departments, despite multiple visits to the temple.

The committee report concluded that all the officials and engineers involved displayed gross negligence, resulting in a preventable tragedy. Further action is expected based on these findings.

