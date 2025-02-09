ETV Bharat / state

'SIM Cards To Terrorists': Jammu Kashmir Police Uncover Sinister, Arrest 30 In One Year

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police said it has arrested 30 persons in 2024 for allegedly procuring SIM cards in their names and handing them over to terrorists.

Police said it has ramped up efforts to curb the misuse of SIM cards by terrorists and criminal elements. In the last two months, police had started inspections of all SIM card vendors and verified the applicants who had taken SIM cards in their names.

“Extensive inspections have been carried out across multiple districts, including Srinagar, Ganderbal, Anantnag, Budgam, Pulwama, Shopian, Bandipora, Samba, and Kishtwar, to ensure strict compliance with Know Your Customer (KYC) norms by SIM card vendors,” they said in a statement.

The verification and arrest are aimed at preventing unauthorised issuance and misuse of SIM cards and maintaining the security and integrity of communication networks, police said.

“The State Investigation Agency and district police units continue to take firm action against such violations. Over the past year, more than 30 individuals have been arrested for procuring SIM cards in their names and passing them on to terrorists for unlawful activities,” said an official.