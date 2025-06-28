SIM Cards Illegally Sent To Nepal: Uttarakhand STF Arrests One, Recovers 748 Pre-Activated Cards

Dehradun: A case of activating a large number of SIM cards from Uttarakhand and sending them to Nepal has come to light. This was disclosed by the Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) here on Saturday. Uttarakhand STF has also arrested a person in this connection. The accused, who was caught by the police, was sending fake mobile SIM cards to Nepal illegally by activating them in the name of local people.

Uttarakhand STF has also recovered 748 pre-activated mobile SIM cards, 12 Aadhar cards, five mobile phones and PAN cards from the accused. In fact, Director of Telecommunication Ministry Government of India, Uttar Pradesh West Sunil Bhadu, Assistant Director Telecommunication North West Praveen Jain and Director Telecommunication Department Uttarakhand Lav Gupta expressed apprehension of SIM cards being activated in the names of different people in Berinag police station area of ​​​​the border district Pithoragarh adjacent to the international border Nepal and being used for anti-national and cyber fraud within a short period. All this information was sent to Uttarakhand STF.

After this, Uttarakhand STF collected information about the activated mobile SIM cards and took data from telecom companies. Investigation by Uttarakhand STF has revealed that the accused took Aadhar cards and other documents from local people by luring them and other deceptions, with which the accused activated mobile SIMs.

The accused was selling all these SIMs to unknown persons, so that cyber fraud and other crimes could be committed with these SIMs. Based on the information, Uttarakhand STF arrested the accused Raghuveer Singh Karki from Naya Bazar in the Berinag area. The accused was doing illegal trade of fake SIMs under the guise of a mobile shop in Naya Bazar. A case was also registered against the accused in 2024 at the Berinag police station in connection with buying and selling fake SIMs.

The accused used to first activate SIMs by taking Aadhar cards and other documents of local people. Then he used to port the activated SIMs to other companies and use them in suspicious and illegal activities. SSP STF Navneet Bhullar has said that the accused gets the ID verification of different people done the next day by using the wrong biometric ID and gets a new SIM issued the next day. In such a situation, people do not even know. It was found suspicious that the activated mobile SIMs were being sold to people in Nepal.

Read more: Uttarakhand STF Arrests Kingpin Of Cyber Fraud Gang From West Bengal