Silk Nanogel Device For Delivering Drugs To Human Body Developed By Odisha's Berhampur University Gets Patent
Research has shown that it can easily deliver essential drugs to the exact organ in the human body or to vital internal organs.
Published : September 6, 2025 at 8:50 PM IST
Berhampur: A silk nanogel injector device for controlled and targeted drug delivery, developed by a team of 10 researchers of Berhampur University, has been granted a patent by the Central Government.
The device is primarily designed to deliver drugs into the human body. The device is a bio-compartment wall and will not cause any pain or harm to the human body. Research has shown that it can easily deliver essential drugs to the exact organ in the human body or to vital internal organs.
Assistant Professor, Department of Botany, Padma Charan Hembram said, "The silk nanogel injector device has the potential to deliver drugs to the human body seamlessly, for treatment of diseases like cancer and others. It is a nano-sized device and can easily and precisely target the right place or target."
Hembram said he got the idea of developing the device while he was engaged in research at the university laboratory. "It took almost two years to prepare the design. In May, after preparing a complete report, I submitted it to the concerned department of the Government of India," he said. Hembram said after the research, the device was declared an international research reference. He said the team held discussions with experts from departments like Pharmacist and Biotechnology during research on the device.
Sunil Kota, a senior physician said, "Targeted drug delivery means that if you deliver the drug to the problem area, a lower dose can work. It will not harm the normal cells nearby. The side effects of the drug are also likely to be less".
The 10 members who developed the device include assistant professors from Berhampur University, five doctors and pharmacists from the state, three doctors from West Bengal and one member from Iran.
They are Dr Devvrat Mohanty, Mansa Kumar Panda, Padma Charan Hembram, Dr Lakshmi Singh, Maheshwari Behra, Dr Debashish Nayak, Dr Kishore Mohanta, Dr Suprabhat Mukherjee, Dr Mehdi Rahimi and Dr Ghanshyam Behra. The Design Registration Certificate was granted by the Patent Office subject to and pursuant to the provisions of the Designs Act, 2000 and the Designs Rules, 2001.
University Vice-Chancellor Prof Gitanjali Dash congratulated Hembram and his team for the achievement.
