Silk Nanogel Device For Delivering Drugs To Human Body Developed By Odisha's Berhampur University Gets Patent

Berhampur: A silk nanogel injector device for controlled and targeted drug delivery, developed by a team of 10 researchers of Berhampur University, has been granted a patent by the Central Government.

The device is primarily designed to deliver drugs into the human body. The device is a bio-compartment wall and will not cause any pain or harm to the human body. Research has shown that it can easily deliver essential drugs to the exact organ in the human body or to vital internal organs.

Assistant Professor, Department of Botany, Padma Charan Hembram said, "The silk nanogel injector device has the potential to deliver drugs to the human body seamlessly, for treatment of diseases like cancer and others. It is a nano-sized device and can easily and precisely target the right place or target."

Hembram said he got the idea of developing the device while he was engaged in research at the university laboratory. "It took almost two years to prepare the design. In May, after preparing a complete report, I submitted it to the concerned department of the Government of India," he said. Hembram said after the research, the device was declared an international research reference. He said the team held discussions with experts from departments like Pharmacist and Biotechnology during research on the device.