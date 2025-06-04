Silent Killer: Is Diabetes Driving Surge In Heart Attack Deaths Among Kashmir Youth?

By Parvez ud Din

Srinagar: Type 1 diabetes is emerging as a major contributor to the growing number of heart attacks and related deaths especially among young people in Jammu and Kashmir. Health experts warn that lifestyle shifts, smoking, fast food, and rising obesity are fueling a crisis that is claiming lives well before old age.

Medical professionals say the core problem lies in the liver’s inability to produce insulin, particularly among young adults. As per them, the failure, in several cases, stems from preventable risk factors linked to modern habits.

A comprehensive study, conducted between 2000 and 2020 analyzed over 5,09,000 patient samples to assess causes of heart disease and death in individuals over 40, revealed diabetes developed in early life has become one of the leading causes of heart disease—and, in turn, heart attack deaths. The data revealed that heart disease is now the number one cause of death in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly among people aged 25 to 69.

The study also highlights a worrying pattern: over 1,000 individuals diagnosed with early-onset diabetes later developed serious heart complications. Researchers pointed to a range of contributing factors, including smoking, unhealthy diets rich in fried and roasted meat, obesity, and sedentary lifestyles. Alarmingly, the study also noted a possible link between these same habits and rising cases of blood cancer.

Dr. Khalid Mohiuddin, Head of Cardiology at Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar, told ETV Bharat that while multiple investigations are underway to determine the precise causes of heart attacks among young people, the link with high blood sugar is undeniable.

“Diabetes damages the nervous system and gradually leads to kidney and heart diseases,” Dr. Mohiuddin explained. “Controlling blood sugar is absolutely crucial if we want to stop the chain reaction of health deterioration.”

Dr. Mohiuddin added that coronary artery disease (CAD) and other cardiac conditions are becoming increasingly common in Kashmir. He blamed this spike on major lifestyle changes over the last few decades. “People have adopted high-calorie, low-nutrition diets and are not physically active. This combination is deadly—leading to both diabetes and heart disease,” he said.

What was once considered a disease of the elderly is now affecting the young. “A decade ago, it was rare to hear of someone under 40 dying of a heart attack in the Valley,” said Dr. Mohiuddin. “Today, it’s frighteningly common.”

In recent years, more than 30 people have died of heart attacks in the Kashmir Valley. Alarmingly, the victims include not only people in their 40s and 50s, but also individuals as young as 25.