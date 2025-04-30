Silent Achievers: Five Deaf And Mute Students From Srinagar School Ace Class XII Exams

By Parvez Ud Din

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education announced the results of the Class XII annual examinations on Wednesday.

Of the 75 per cent candidates who cleared the examinations, five from Kashmir province are speech and hearing impaired. The students from Abhedananda Home Higher Secondary School, Srinagar, have achieved remarkable success by scoring commendable marks. While Mehran Syed scored 459 marks, Shahid Shafi secured 442, Sadiq Yawar got 436, Yawar Manzoor 435 and Tauseef Ahmed Sheikh passed with 392 marks.

The 100 per cent success rate marks a historic milestone for Abhedananda Home Higher Secondary School. For the first time in its 83-year-old history, all Class XII students of the institution with speech and hearing impairment have passed the exam with distinction. Principal of Abhedananda Home, Mudasir Ahmad Sofi, said, "It is a moment of great honour for our school. Since 1941, we had not witnessed 100 per cent result in our specially-abled Class XII students".



He said the five who achieved the distinction are not ordinary students, but 'physically special' individuals who require a different approach to education. They are taught by specially trained educators under the Inclusive and Comprehensive Learning (ICL) framework.

Mehran's father shared his overwhelming joy and said, “I can’t express this happiness in words. I have two children who are both deaf. I have devoted my life to their education and Mehran’s success means everything to me. Raising and educating such children is a huge challenge, not only for parents but also for teachers."

He acknowledged the efforts of the school staff and added, “My son is very intelligent, and I want him to continue his studies. But there are no colleges or technical institutions in Jammu and Kashmir that offer facilities for students with such disabilities. Sending them outside the region is not feasible either. I am deeply worried about his future and stability.”

Manzoor Ahmed Lone, father of Yawar Manzoor, said he had been anxiously awaiting the results. “I couldn’t sleep last night. When the results were announced in the afternoon, I was overjoyed. Our entire family is proud of Yawar,” he said. Manzoor noted his son had been studying at Abhedananda Home since Class VIII and praised the school for its hostel and educational facilities. “However, there are no options for higher education for children who are speech and hearing impaired. We are now faced with the difficult question of where and how to educate them further.”

He urged the government to develop permanent educational and welfare systems for students with speech and hearing impairments, so they can continue their education like other children and succeed in life.

According Board of School Education data, a total of 103,308 candidates had appeared the Class XII annual exams, of which 117,733 passed. The pass percentage among girls was 78 per cent, while it was 72 per cent for boys.