'India To Become Sports Superpower, Sikkim And North East To Take Lead', PM Modi Announces On Statehood Day

New Delhi: Sikkim people know that tourism is a celebration of diversity, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while virtually addressing a gathering at the 50th statehood anniversary celebrations at Gangtok's Paljor Stadium on Thursday.

The Prime Minister had to cancel his in person visit due to bad weather conditions, officials from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

He spoke on "Sikkim@50: Where Progress Meets Purpose and Nature Nurtures Growth" programme through a video conference from West Bengal's Bagdogra.

PM Modi said that Sikkim will soon become a global tourism destination. "Sikkim is tourism's complete package -- we have mountains, pilgrimage centres, Kanchanjanga National Park, UNESCO heritage site, waterfalls and many more peaceful destinations," he said, adding that the state has a big potential for adventure sports. "India will soon become a sports superpower. And Northeast and Sikkim will lead," he said. "Gangtok sports complex will become a new birthplace of champions."

Modi praised the farmers of Sikkim in his speech. "Sikkim is at the forefront of organic farming in the country. The organic basket of Sikkim will be strengthened by the Union government. There is a big demand for organic fishing in the world, and I'm certain Sikkim will lead in organic fishing as well," he said.

"We have improved roads in Sikkim. Wherever there is no chance of constructing roads, we are planning to construct ropeways. In the last 11 years, we have built many hospitals across states in India. We built a new 500-bed Hospital in Namchi worth over Rs 750 crore," he said. "Our government has been on a mission in building hospitals, and on the other side, we are providing low-cost medicines," he added.

The PM said Sikkim will soon become a 'Green Model State' by switching to green energy systems.

Modi also recalled the Pahalgam terror attack and India's response through Operation Sindoor. "But what terrorists did in Pahalgam is not just an attack on Indians, it's an attack on humanity and brotherhood," he said. He added that the terrorists erased "sindoor" from the foreheads of our sisters. India responded to the terrorist attack with Operation Sindoor, and the entire world witnessed India's potential as Pakistan's several air bases were destroyed.

The Prime Minister is to lay the foundation stone of the City Gas Distribution (CGD) project for Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts on Thursday. The Rs 1,010 crore project will supply Piped Natural Gas (PNG) to over 2.5 lakh households and more than 100 commercial establishments and industries, and establish around 19 CNG stations.