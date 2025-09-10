Battlefield Tourism: Sikkim To Open Doklam And Cho La From Sept 27 To Double Festive Spirit
Siliguri: After two years of devastation caused by natural disasters, Sikkim plans to bounce back this Puja season by strengthening its tourism sector. The state government has decided to open Doklam and Cho La, near the Indo-China border, for Indian tourists from September 27, calling it a new chapter in "battlefield tourism".
Earlier this year, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh had announced the concept of 'Battlefield Tourism', under the Bharat Rannbhoomi Darshan programme, which included three different sites of Sikkim in the list including Doklam, Nathu La and Cho La.
On Monday, Sikkim Tourism Secretary C Subhakar Rao announced the opening of two battlefields Doklam and Cho La for tourists. "Three battlefield sites in Sikkim including Nathu La, Chola and Doklam are part of the initiative. Nathu La was already opened, while Doklam and Cho La will be opened for tourists from September 27 to boost tourism and double the festive spirit.
"We have decided to open these two tourist centers with the approval of the Centre following discussion with the Indian Army, BRO and Police. This will give a new direction to tourism," the Tourism Secretary said.
"Infrastructure has already been developed in Cho La and Doklam on the instructions of the Central Government. For now, 25 vehicles will be allowed to enter two places every day," he added.
According to government sources, Sikkim Chief Secretary Ravindra Telang, Tourism Secretary C Subhakar Rao and others held a meeting on battlefield tourism with top officials of the Indian Army's Trishakti Corps, Border Roads Organization (BRO) and Sikkim Police, during which final decision was taken to start tourism in Cho La and Doklam. The decision has been communicated to the Ministry of Defence.
India-China Standoff
In 2017, the Army of India and China were locked in an intense face-off over the rights to Doklam, a place along the Indo-China border. Located about 68 KM east of Gangtok and at an altitude of 13,780 feet above sea level, Doklam is a tri-border area between Bhutan, China and India. In June 2017, when China started building a road in the area claimed by Bhutan, the Indian Army intervened. After a stalemate that lasted for more than two months, China stopped the construction work.
Similarly, tourism will also begin at Cho La. With this, two more historic battlefields after Nathu La are being opened up as tourist destinations.
Back in 1967, Indian and Chinese forces clashed over border rights at both Nathu La and Cho La. Today, Nathu La is already well-known in the world as a tourist destination, located about 58 KM from Gangtok at an altitude of 14,140 feet. Cho La, on the other hand, is even higher, at 17,780 feet above sea level.
To make tourist visit hassle-free, cafeterias, toilets, parking and other basic facilities are being built at Doklam and Cho La with the help of the Army. Since high altitude is likely to trigger health issues among tourists, medical support will also be arranged through the Army's base camps, where health infrastructure has already been developed.
Welcoming the move, Sandeepan Ghosh, Secretary of the Eastern Himalayan Travel and Tour Operators Association, said, "It is really good news that two new tourist centres are coming up in Sikkim. This will definitely attract visitors during Puja. Tourists are especially curious about such places."
Samrat Sanyal, editor of the Himalayan Hospitality Travel and Tour Development Network, added, "These new destinations will give northern tourism a new dimension. We will ensure promotion is done more actively."
It is pertinent to note that North Sikkim has already been opened for tourists, but the entry of tourists to Lachen is still prohibited.
Battlefield Tourism
The Indian Army, in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, launched Bharat Ranbhoomi Darshan programme on January 15, which opened up 77 battleground spots, including those in Siachen, Kargil and Galwan. Battlefield tourism aims to foster a stronger connection between citizens and the armed forces, nurturing a spirit of nationalism and a greater understanding of the challenges faced by the Indian Army in protecting the nation's sovereignty.
