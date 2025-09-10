ETV Bharat / state

Battlefield Tourism: Sikkim To Open Doklam And Cho La From Sept 27 To Double Festive Spirit

Siliguri: After two years of devastation caused by natural disasters, Sikkim plans to bounce back this Puja season by strengthening its tourism sector. The state government has decided to open Doklam and Cho La, near the Indo-China border, for Indian tourists from September 27, calling it a new chapter in "battlefield tourism".

Earlier this year, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh had announced the concept of ​​'Battlefield Tourism', under the Bharat Rannbhoomi Darshan programme, which included three different sites of Sikkim in the list including Doklam, Nathu La and Cho La.

Sherathang War Memorial (ETV Bharat)

On Monday, Sikkim Tourism Secretary C Subhakar Rao announced the opening of two battlefields Doklam and Cho La for tourists. "Three battlefield sites in Sikkim including Nathu La, Chola and Doklam are part of the initiative. Nathu La was already opened, while Doklam and Cho La will be opened for tourists from September 27 to boost tourism and double the festive spirit.

"We have decided to open these two tourist centers with the approval of the Centre following discussion with the Indian Army, BRO and Police. This will give a new direction to tourism," the Tourism Secretary said.

"Infrastructure has already been developed in Cho La and Doklam on the instructions of the Central Government. For now, 25 vehicles will be allowed to enter two places every day," he added.

Cho La and Doklam battlegrounds will be opened for tourists from September 27 (ETV Bharat)

According to government sources, Sikkim Chief Secretary Ravindra Telang, Tourism Secretary C Subhakar Rao and others held a meeting on battlefield tourism with top officials of the Indian Army's Trishakti Corps, Border Roads Organization (BRO) and Sikkim Police, during which final decision was taken to start tourism in Cho La and Doklam. The decision has been communicated to the Ministry of Defence.

India-China Standoff