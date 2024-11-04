Sikkim Native Injured In Alleged Police Assault in Berhampur, Inquiry Initiated

Berhampur : A Sikkim native was injured in Berhampur when police attempted to intercept a two-wheeler he was riding pillion on, during a routine vehicle check near Gopalpur. The incident occurred Sunday evening as police chased the bike after it evaded the check, reportedly using force to halt the vehicle, leading to the youth, Yogesh Sherpa (34), losing consciousness. Following treatment, Sherpa, who wears an artificial limb, is now stable. An investigation is underway.

He was initially treated at MKCG Medical College in Berhampur and subsequently referred to AIIMS Bhubaneswar. Following primary treatment, doctors at AIIMS indicated that Sherpa’s unconsciousness was likely due to excessive alcohol consumption. Now stable, he has been moved to a general ward, is responsive, and able to speak and eat normally.

The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday evening when police stopped Sherpa and his friends for a motor vehicle check. Sherpa, who operates a momo stall in Balugaon, was traveling with friends on two motorcycles. The group allegedly became alarmed on seeing the police, as some were not wearing helmets. Police managed to stop one of the bikes, but the other sped off. When police chased the vehicle, an officer reportedly struck Sherpa on the back with a plastic pipe, causing him to fall and lose consciousness.

According to police, Sherpa was intoxicated at the time of the incident. Local authorities have intensified helmet checks to promote road safety in and around the city, but there are allegations of some officers resorting to physical enforcement rather than fines.

The incident, however, has sparked concerns over police conduct. A senior police team, including the SP, Additional SP, and SDPO Sadar of Berhampur, visited the site and initiated an investigation. “If misconduct by any police staff is confirmed, strict action will be taken,” stated Berhampur SP Dr. Saravana Vivek M., confirming that a detailed inquiry by the Additional SP is underway.

Police equipped with body cameras (ETV Bharat)

To address similar complaints and ensure transparency during vehicle checks, Berhampur Police announced the implementation of body cameras for officers. Initially, five body cameras will be deployed in the Gopalpur PS area, especially in high-traffic zones like Sunda Chak, with plans for further expansion. These cameras, with a 120-degree coverage and the capacity to record both video and audio for up to six hours, aim to document interactions between police and the public, fostering accountability and professionalism.

According to a release by Berhampur police, their staff, during MV checking, stop vehicles who do not follow traffic rules. Sometimes there are allegations of misbehaviour against police and violators as well. In order to bring transparency and to ensure good behaviour by the police towards common public, body cameras are being introduced by Berhampur Police, the release stated.

"These body cameras will be worn in the uniform and will ensure good behaviour by police staff. Currently Berhampur Police will introduce five body cameras and increase it very soon. These cameras have a coverage of 120° , with both video and audio recording. It can record upto six hours in one full charge. These cameras will initially be used at Sanda chhak under Gopalpur PS and important and busy locations of Berhampur," the release stated.

Of late Odisha police has been on the receiving end of allegations of excesses. An army official and his fiancee were allegedly assaulted by the Bharatpur police in September when they went to complain of road rage. After Orissa High Court intervention, the government in an affidavit informed that the state home department would soon frame a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on appropriate behaviour with defence personnel at all police stations. Senior IPS officer Dayal Gangwar was asked by the High Court to submit a report in the wake of the assault incident at Bharatpur police station in Bhubaneswar. The Crime Branch is investigating the case.