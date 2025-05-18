ETV Bharat / state

Sikkim's First Snow Leopard Census Since Formation Spots 21 Of Endangered Species

Gangtok: The Sikkim government on Saturday released the findings of its snow leopard census in 50 years. The release of the findings coincided with the 50th anniversary of the formation of the state.

The census, jointly conducted by the Sikkim Forest Department, the Union Ministry of Forests and Environment and the World Wide Fund for Nature - India, found 21 snow leopards across the three districts of Geysing, Pakyong and Mangan. To commemorate Sikkim's golden jubilee, the government has designated the snow leopard as the state mascot.

Apart from the snow leopard, the leaf trap cameras also spotted endangered Schedule-1 animals like the Royal Bengal Tiger, Blue Sheep, Himalayan Musk Deer, Red Fox, and Himalayan Marmot. The presence of the snow leopard was noted in the state since its formation in 1975, but no census was conducted until now.

Pradeep Kumar, Principal Secretary of Sikkim's Forest and Environment Department, said, "This is a milestone in the conservation of endangered species. The fact that snow leopards and Royal Bengal Tigers have been captured together on some cameras clearly demonstrates Sikkim's biodiversity. We are delighted to present this report to the citizens of the nation. The census was initiated under the Snow Leopard Assessment of India (SPAI)."