Sikkim's First Snow Leopard Census Since Formation Spots 21 Of Endangered Species

Gangtok: The Sikkim government on Saturday released the findings of its snow leopard census in 50 years. The release of the findings coincided with the 50th anniversary of the formation of the state.
The census, jointly conducted by the Sikkim Forest Department, the Union Ministry of Forests and Environment and the World Wide Fund for Nature - India, found 21 snow leopards across the three districts of Geysing, Pakyong and Mangan. To commemorate Sikkim's golden jubilee, the government has designated the snow leopard as the state mascot.
Apart from the snow leopard, the leaf trap cameras also spotted endangered Schedule-1 animals like the Royal Bengal Tiger, Blue Sheep, Himalayan Musk Deer, Red Fox, and Himalayan Marmot. The presence of the snow leopard was noted in the state since its formation in 1975, but no census was conducted until now.
Pradeep Kumar, Principal Secretary of Sikkim's Forest and Environment Department, said, "This is a milestone in the conservation of endangered species. The fact that snow leopards and Royal Bengal Tigers have been captured together on some cameras clearly demonstrates Sikkim's biodiversity. We are delighted to present this report to the citizens of the nation. The census was initiated under the Snow Leopard Assessment of India (SPAI)."
According to sources in the Sikkim government, 210 camera traps were installed in northern and western Sikkim for the census. The surveys covered a total area of 5,179 square kilometres of hills and forests at the foot of Kanchenjunga.
In addition to the camera traps, the census involved direct sightings and tracking animal footprints. A total of 11 individuals in Mangan district, 17 in Geising district, and four representatives in Pakyong district participated in conducting the census, which ran from April to September 2024.
The government of Sikkim has announced proposals for launching programs aimed at preserving snow leopards and other endangered species in the future. Special units will be formed for preventing poaching and raising awareness among the people. Furthermore, as snow leopards occur even in the nearby state of West Bengal, governments in both states are likely to join hands in the future to conserve and protect the population of the snow leopard in both areas.