ETV Bharat / state

Sikhna Jwhwlao, A Haven For Golden Langurs, Declared Assam’s Eighth National Park

Guwahati: In what can be termed as a major boost to Assam’s wildlife conservation efforts, the state has officially declared Sikhna Jwhwlao National Park as its eighth national park. On the foothills of Bhutan, the park is spread on 316.29 square kilometers across the Chirang and Kokrajhar districts, encompassing the Chirang and Manas Reserve Forests.

Rich in biodiversity, the Sikhna Jwhwlao National park is home to large number of golden langurs—one of the world’s most endangered primates—as well as elephants, rhinos, tigers, and leopards. The national status of the park not only strengthens wildlife protection in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) but also serves as a major corridor between Raimana and Manas National Parks, facilitating safe movement for wildlife.

Sikhna Jwhwlao Declared Assam’s Eighth National Park, A Haven For Golden Langurs (Rathin Barman, Joint Director of Wildlife Trust of India)

A Natural Haven on the Indo-Bhutan Border

Sikhna Jwhwlao National Park is located along the Indo-Bhutan border, with its northern boundary marked by the Sarlapara Market and the southern boundary lined with villages such as Purnaguri, Kashiguri FV, Khalshi, and Kenduguri. The park shares an international border with Bhutan’s Sarpang district, with a road entry point at Saralpara that connects India to the neighbouring country.

While the Saralbhanga river (locally known as Swaramanga) flows on the east of the Raimana National Park of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) of Assam, the Dhalpani River is on the west.

Villages like Dewashree FV, Shantipur FV, and Bhur FV dot the eastern edge, extending up to the Laoti Mini Hydroelectric Power Project.

Sikhna Jwhwlao Declared Assam’s Eighth National Park, A Haven For Golden Langurs (Rathin Barman, Joint Director of Wildlife Trust of India)

A Home to Golden Langurs

The park has a huge Golden langur population, a species found only in select regions of India and Bhutan. In a recent survey conducted by the Primate Research Centre NE India (PRCNE), the Forest Department, the Bodoland Territorial Council, SACON, and Conservation Himalayas, over 2,000 golden langurs were found to be inhabiting the park.

Speaking on the new status of the park, Rathin Barman, Joint Director of the Wildlife Trust of India, said, “This park will be crucial for the conservation of golden langurs, whose habitat has been shrinking due to deforestation and human encroachment.”