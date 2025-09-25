Sikh Woman, 73, Chained And Deported By US Officials After 30 Years Of Life In America
Despite her age and lack of any criminal record, the US authorities placed Harjeet kaur in shackles and handcuffs before putting her on a flight.
Published : September 25, 2025 at 5:09 PM IST
New Delhi: In a shocking move, 73-year-old Harjeet Kaur, a Punjabi-origin woman who had lived in the United States for more than three decades, has been deported to India under harsh conditions.
Despite her age, frail health, and lack of any criminal record, the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) placed her in shackles and handcuffs before putting her on a deportation flight.
Kaur, who had been living quietly in East Bay and working as a tailor, had her immigration application rejected in 2013. Since then, she regularly reported to ICE every six months, never missing an appointment.
Last week, during one such routine check-in, she was unexpectedly detained. According to her attorney, Deepak Ahluwalia, Kaur was flown from Georgia to Armenia along with 132 other Indian nationals on a chartered flight, before being transferred to Delhi airport.
Her family and acquaintances were waiting to receive her in Delhi, heartbroken and angry over the treatment she endured. Her granddaughter, Sukhmeet Kaur, said the family was never allowed to meet her before deportation.
“We were told she was only being detained. When we finally found her, she was crying and begging for help,” Sukhmeet said. Community members described her final days in the US detention as inhumane. She was reportedly denied a chair or bed and forced to sleep on the floor.
Protests broke out in parts of America against ICE’s decision, with activists arguing that her deportation violated humanitarian principles.
For many in the Indian diaspora, Harjeet Kaur’s case has become a symbol of the rigid US immigration system which, according to the deported woman's kin, shows no mercy even to the elderly who have lived peacefully for decades without posing any threat.