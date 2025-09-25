ETV Bharat / state

Sikh Woman, 73, Chained And Deported By US Officials After 30 Years Of Life In America

New Delhi: In a shocking move, 73-year-old Harjeet Kaur, a Punjabi-origin woman who had lived in the United States for more than three decades, has been deported to India under harsh conditions.

Despite her age, frail health, and lack of any criminal record, the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) placed her in shackles and handcuffs before putting her on a deportation flight.

Kaur, who had been living quietly in East Bay and working as a tailor, had her immigration application rejected in 2013. Since then, she regularly reported to ICE every six months, never missing an appointment.

Last week, during one such routine check-in, she was unexpectedly detained. According to her attorney, Deepak Ahluwalia, Kaur was flown from Georgia to Armenia along with 132 other Indian nationals on a chartered flight, before being transferred to Delhi airport.