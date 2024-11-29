ETV Bharat / state

Sikh With Kirpan Denied Entry At Delhi Metro Station, SGPC President Harjinder Dhami Condemns

Amritsar: Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami has condemned the incident where an Amritdhari Sikh was prevented from entering Delhi's Jhilmil metro station with a kirpan, saying it is a violation of the Constitution of India.

He said that repeated incidents of hurting the religious sentiments of Sikhs have come to the fore and it is sad that the government is not taking any exemplary action against the accused.

Dhami said, "The India's Constitution allows every citizen to protect and practise his/her religious beliefs. It is mandatory for an Amritdhari Sikh to wear Panj Kakar (five items of faith including the kirpan)."

Recently, the Ministry of Civil Aviation had also issued a notification banning carrying kirpan by Sikh employees at airports in India, to which the SGPC had expressed strong objection. Sikhs are allowed to carry kirpans on domestic flights but the length of the saber must not exceed 23 cm and the blade's length must not exceed 15 cm, he added.