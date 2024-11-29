Sikh With Kirpan Denied Entry At Delhi Metro Station, SGPC President Harjinder Dhami Condemns

Amritsar: Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami has condemned the incident where an Amritdhari Sikh was prevented from entering Delhi's Jhilmil metro station with a kirpan, saying it is a violation of the Constitution of India.
He said that repeated incidents of hurting the religious sentiments of Sikhs have come to the fore and it is sad that the government is not taking any exemplary action against the accused.
Dhami said, "The India's Constitution allows every citizen to protect and practise his/her religious beliefs. It is mandatory for an Amritdhari Sikh to wear Panj Kakar (five items of faith including the kirpan)."
Recently, the Ministry of Civil Aviation had also issued a notification banning carrying kirpan by Sikh employees at airports in India, to which the SGPC had expressed strong objection. Sikhs are allowed to carry kirpans on domestic flights but the length of the saber must not exceed 23 cm and the blade's length must not exceed 15 cm, he added.
The SGPC president said that the Government of India should ensure that Amritdhari Sikhs are not discriminated upon in the country for wearing Qakar. The Ministry of Home Affairs of India and the Government of Delhi have been asked to take immediate action to ensure protection of the rights of Sikhs.
Referring to the recent incident, Dhami said the CISF personnel has hurt the religious sentiments of Sikhs by preventing an Amritdhari Sikh from entering Jhilmil metro station in Delhi with a kirpan. The government should take a note of a video of the incident that has also gone viral on social media and take strict action against the accused employee, he added.
Youth Akali Dal leader Sarabjit Singh Jhinjar has also strongly condemned this incident while sharing a video on social media.
