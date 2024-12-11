Sikh Preacher Dhadrianwale Booked For Rape, Murder: Punjab Police Tells HC

Chandigarh: Punjab Police has registered a case against Sikh preacher Ranjit Singh Dhadrianwale in a 2012 case of alleged rape and murder of a woman in Patiala, the Punjab and Haryana High Court was informed.

The FIR under sections 302 (murder), 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Passiana Police Station in Patiala on December 7, according to an affidavit filed by the Punjab Police Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav before the high court on Tuesday.

The FIR was lodged on a complaint filed by the victim's brother, a Patiala resident. Sikh preacher Dhandrianwale, who heads Parmeshwar Dwar gurdwara, a dera in Shekhupura village in Patiala, has a large following in Punjab and among the Punjabi diaspora abroad. Dhadrianwale, in a video message, said he would cooperate with the police investigation.

"They (the family) have moved the high court. They have a doubt and they should clear their doubt. The high court has said to investigate the case after registering the FIR. It may take some time but the truth will come out. I have full faith in the high court and the Punjab Police," the Sikh preacher said.

The DGP's affidavit came after the victim's brother alleged that his sister was raped and murdered. He further alleged that no action was taken by police at the time of the incident. The petition of the woman's brother was taken up in November and during the previous hearing, the bench presided over by Chief Justice Sheel Nagu had asked the DGP to explain as to what action has been taken against officials who handled the case in 2012.

The woman was found in an unconscious condition outside the gate of Gurdwara Parmeshwar Dwar on April 22, 2012. She later died at a hospital before she could make any statement, according to the affidavit of the DGP. The mother of the victim then had not raised suspicion against any person for the death of the woman.

A postmortem report revealed that the death was caused due to poisoning by aluminium phosphate insecticide. The victim's family later testified before the executive magistrate that they did not suspect any foul play in the death of the woman. She had died on account of consumption of some poisonous substance, the affidavit stated.

The police then forwarded the inquest report in June 2013, which was approved by the sub-divisional magistrate, Patiala in February 2014. According to the affidavit, the sister of the deceased filed four complaints from June 19, 2012, to November 9, 2012, for taking action against Dhadrianwale.

An inquiry into the matter was conducted by the then Station House Officer, Passiana Police Station and a recommendation was made for filling the said complaints. The DGP affidavit said show-cause notices had been issued to then deputy superintendent of police Sewa Singh Malhi (who is now retired) and then SHO Ashok Kumar (now SP) on December 7.

According to the office procedure, the records for the years January 1, 2007, to December 31, 2014, have been destroyed in October 2020, according to the DGP affidavit. It further said on December 21, 2023, the woman's brother had alleged that he was threatened by some persons not to raise his voice against Dhadrianwale.

Subsequently, another complaint was filed by the woman's brother which was forwarded to the Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police on October 16, 2024. The affidavit said that a case has been registered against Dhadrianwale on the complaint of the petitioner and the case is under investigation.