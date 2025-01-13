Sikh Families Give Land For Mosque In Punjab Village

Chandigarh: Members of the Sikh community in Umarpura village in Punjab's Malerkotla have donated six acres of land for building a mosque with Muslims lauding the move, saying the occasion is just like celebrating Eid for them.

Former village sarpanch Sukhjinder Singh Noni and his brother Avnidar Singh have donated the land adjacent to the main road for the mosque. The Muslim community members of the village have specially invited the Shahi Imam of Punjab, Maulana Muhammad Usman Rahmani Ludhianvi, to lay the foundation stone of the mosque.

Speaking at the event, the Shahi Imam said people of the Muslim community will offer prayers in this mosque but the reward of their prayers will go to the Sikh families who donated their land for the shrine.

Sarpanch Tejwant Singh of Umarpura village has donated Rs 2 lakh to the mosque and another resident, Ravinder Singh Grewal, donated Rs 1 lakh.

Till now, there was no mosque in this village and the Muslim community members had to travel to the neighbouring villages to offer prayers. Now, when the foundation stone of the mosque was being laid in the village, the members of the Muslim community became emotional and was extremely happy.

"This is like celebrating Eid," said a Muslim community member of the village.