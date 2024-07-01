Sikh Attorney Jaspreet Singh Meets VP Kamala Harris, Urges Action On Amritpal Singh's Detention

Amritsar: In a significant development echoing across international political arena, the issue of Amritpal Singh Khalsa's absence from the Lok Sabha swearing-in ceremony has escalated to the United States. Jaspreet Singh, a prominent Sikh attorney, engaged Vice President Kamla Harris in a crucial meeting held in Los Angeles, California. The hour-long discussion highlighted pressing concerns regarding the treatment of Sikhs in India and the United States.

Amritpal Singh Khalsa, recently elected with a substantial mandate from the Khadur Sahib constituency in Punjab, remains detained under the National Security Act (NSA), a move contested as unjust and reminiscent of colonial-era suppression tactics, Jaspreet Singh emphasised to Vice President Harris that despite Amritpal Singh's electoral triumph, the extension of NSA detention is unlawful and violates fundamental rights.

During the meeting, Jaspreet Singh also advocated for the release of 'Bandi Singhs', Sikhs incarcerated in Indian prisons despite completing their sentences. He raised alarms over alleged attacks on Sikh leaders both in India and the United States, stressing a wave of threats faced by the Sikh community. Jaspreet Singh pointedly addressed rising hate crimes targeting Sikhs in America and highlighted instances of violence and discrimination against Sikh youths.

Vice President Kamala Harris expressed deep concern over these issues and pledged to explore all necessary measures to address them effectively. She acknowledged the significant contributions of Sikhs to the American economy and reiterated her commitment, alongside the US government, to safeguarding the rights and security of Sikh communities in the country. Harris assured that any attack on Sikhs in America would be met with stringent action.

Jaspreet Singh affirmed ongoing dialogues with the Indian government regarding Amritpal Singh's release, underscoring the strong bilateral relations between the US and India amid these discussions. He emphasised the shared interest in a robust India while advocating for adherence to constitutional norms and human rights principles.