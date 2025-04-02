11 Police Personnel Injured In Attack By Villagers In Rajasthan's Sikar

Sikar: Over 11 police personnel were injured after they were assaulted by locals at Daalawali Dhani in Garh Taknet under Ajitgarh police station of Sikar district.

The police personnel were in the village to arrest notorious criminal Mahipal when they were attacked by the locals who also pelted stones at them. The injured personnel include SHO of Ajitgarh Mukesh Sepat and SHO of Khandela Indraprakash Yadav. The mob also damaged police vehicles. Outnumbered and ill-equipped, the police personnel fled the village.

When a team of police personnel reached Daalawali Dhani to rescue their colleagues, the villagers started pelting stones at them from the roofs. Some women beat up the policemen. Superintendent of Police Bhuvan Bhushan Yadav said, more than 12 people have been arrested in the case. "Strict action will be taken against the culprits," he said.

Yadav said three personnel from Ajitgarh police station had gone to the village to arrest Mahipal on Tuesday night. The villagers objected to the personnel's entry into the village and took them hostage. Late at night, over 30 police personnel from Khandela, Srimadhopur, Ajitgarh, Thoi and Ringas police stations reached the village to rescue their colleagues, but the miscreants attacked them.

As the situation deteriorated, additional police force along with Rajasthan Armed Constabulary jawans were deployed at the village. Yadav also remained at the spot till late at night. While 12 people were arrested till Wednesday morning, Mahipal is absconding. Police said he will be arrested soon. The incident has created a stir in the state with questions being raised on the administration. Several leaders and social workers strongly condemned the incident. The villagers said that the police tried to arrest Mahipal at the wedding function of one of his acquaintances, which infuriated the local.