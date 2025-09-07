ETV Bharat / state

Sigh Of Relief For Patients As 'Buggy Ambulance' Arrives At Karnataka Hospital

In absence of the facility, patients had to suffer frequent visits to the registration department, outpatient department, ward, scanning, X-ray etc located far from each other.

The buggy ambulance has been donated with a grant of Rs 7 lakh from the Regional Development Fund of Legislative Council Member Ivan D'Souza. It will facilitate the easy movement of patients, the sick and the elderly who come for treatment to various departments of the hospital.

The facility is part of the hospital's upgrade to a super specialty hospital. After the new surgical block was built, there was some difficulty in shifting patients who had undergone surgery to the ward. The 'buggy ambulance' service has been started to help such patients at the hospital.

Mangaluru: In an innovative move towards better healthcare, the Wenlock District Hospital in Karnataka's Mangaluru has become the first in the state to introduce a 'buggy ambulance' service for hassle-free in-house shifting of patients.

Buggy Ambulance Features

The buggy is an electric ambulance powered by a steel stretcher of lithium ion battery type. A patient can travel lying down, and the driver and the patient's side can sit. It has a load capacity of about 400 to 500 kg. This electric buggy ambulance can travel 45-50 km on a single full charge with a speed of about 25 km per hour.

Buggy ambulance introduced at Wenlock District Hospital in Karnataka's Mangaluru (ETV Bharat)

Significance

The buggy ambulance is the first of its kind in a government hospital in the state. The Wenlock Hospital in particular, was in a dire need of such a facility to transport patients and medicine besides distributing food. Locals however demanded that the hospital needs a couple more buggy ambulances to cater to the growing rush of patients.

Wenlock District Hospital Superintendent Dr. D.S. Shivaprakash said that the huge rush at the hospital would cause trouble to shift patients after surgery.

“When this(buggy ambulance) was brought to our attention, MLC Ivan D'Souza sanctioned this buggy ambulance from his own funds. This has greatly facilitated the shifting of patients," he said.

MLC Ivan D'Souza while speaking on the development, said, "The buggy ambulance was provided after learning about the inconvenience in shifting patients in the hospital. It is being used properly, but I will try to provide more vehicles."

A Sigh Of Relief For Visitors

Patients and attendants too heaved a sigh of relief over the facility saying it had made travel within the hospital easier.

“In the Emergency, it is becoming easier to shift patients. In some places, this vehicle cannot go. They have promised to carry out repairs there and pave the way for the Buggy ambulance to travel. We have already shifted many patients. They all expressed happiness,” ambulance driver Narayan told ETV Bharat.