Sigh Of Relief For Artisans As Tax Hike On Kashmir Shawls Not Taken Up In GST Meet

File - A group of Kashmiri women using a traditional spinning wheel known as 'Yendir' to spin pashmina yarn at a handloom centre, on the outskirts of Srinagar. ( ANI )

Srinagar: Artisans in Kashmir heaved a sigh of relief after the proposed Goods and Services Tax (GST) hike on Kashmiri shawls, especially those made from Pashmina wool, was not taken up at the meeting of the GST Council.

The 55th council’s meeting led by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was held at Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer on Saturday (December 21, 2024). Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah who considered the hike "life-threatening" for the craft represented Jammu and Kashmir in the meeting.

“Thankfully, it wasn’t taken up and we will also ensure that in the future, something like this is not considered because it would be life-threatening to our Pashmina shawl industry,” he told reporters after the meeting.

Later in the day, he also clarified the same in a post on X. "Contrary to media speculation & some ill-informed commentary there was no proposal or discussion to increase VAT on Pashmina shawls to 28%. We had gone to Jaisalmer fully prepared to defend the interests of our shawl weavers & handicrafts persons but the defence was not necessary," Abdullah said in the post.

His comments came amid criticism from PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, who alleged there was a proposal to hike the tax on shawls which would "finish" Kashmir's famed craft.

The proposed hike and its impact

The proposed GST hike from 12 to 28 percent on Kashmir shawls valued over Rs 10,000 had worried Kashmiri artisans and traders. The Group of Ministers on rate rationalisation led by Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Samrat Chaudhary had recommended raising taxes on textile products including Kashmiri shawls and crewel items.

The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI) said the proposed hike would have dealt a ‘catastrophic blow’ to the Kashmiri shawl industry, potentially categorizing these cultural treasures under a 'sin tax' bracket.