Sidhu Moosewala's Family Celebrates Lohri With New Musical Tribute

Moosa: In a befitting function, the family of the deceased singer Sidhu Moosewala on Monday observed Lohri at their mansion for their young little namesake Sidhu. Sidhu's parents Charan Kaur and Balkaur Singh said the festive spirit was marked with a mix of joy and melancholy and said, "Today, the gaiety has returned to our mansion."

Acknowledging that the absence of Sidhu Moosewala was irreplaceable, Balkaur Singh said his family was firm in celebrating since their son's spirit lives. He said shooting for a new song recorded by Moosewala before his sudden death started and included the participation of the local villagers.

Balkaur wished that this song, sung by Moosewala in his own voice, would gain international fame like his earlier songs. The community felt the same, saying that the celebration had revived happiness in the village. One of the villagers said they were sad as if a blanket of sadness had fallen over them when the elder Moosewala left. They added that they are grateful for the divine blessing to celebrate the first Lohri of the young Sidhu.

The event remembered the legacy of Sidhu Moosewala in a manner not only honouring but also united the community at large in an atmosphere of reminiscence, yet hope towards further musical greatness.