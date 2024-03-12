Sidhu Moosewala's Father Clarifies on 'Pregnancy Rumours' about Late Singer's Mother

Chandigarh: Amid rumours about a fresh pregnancy of late Punjabi singer Shubhadeep Singh Sidhu aka Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur, Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh has appealed people not to believe in rumours about the family.

Reports recently said that Moosewala's mother was expecting her second child. Reports said that the baby has been possible only through IVF technology and the baby is expected to be born in March this year.

However, the late singer's parents have not yet made any official statement regarding the child. According to family sources, the singer's mother did not leave the house for the past few months and is under the supervision of the medical team.

Now a statement from the late singer's father Balkaur Singh has come out. In a detailed post on Facebook, the singer's father wrote, “We are grateful to those who wish Sidhu, who are concerned about our family. But we request you not to believe the many rumors being circulated about the family. Whatever the news will be, the family will share it with all of you.''

It is noteworthy that various speculations were rife about Moosewala's mother. It is being said that the mother of the singer is having twins and is being admitted to the hospital.

Sidhu Moosewala was the only son of his parents. According to reports, the singer's mother is 58 years old and father is 60 years old. Moosewala, who was contesting assembly elections from Mansa on a Congress ticket in 2022, was shot dead on May 29 of the same year.

Attackers shot him dead in his car in Jawaharke village of Mansa district.