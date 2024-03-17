Sidhu Moose Wala's parents give birth to a baby boy; father thanks well-wishers

Chandigarh: A son has been born to the parents of Sidhu Moose Wala, the slain rapper's father announced on Sunday. Taking to Instagram and writing in Punjabi, Sardar Balkaur Sidhu said, "Thanks to the good wishes of the lakhs and crores of Subhdeep's followers and fans, Akal Purakh has sent Shubh's little brother to our laps.

"My wife's health is fine, thanks to the blessings of the Almighty, and we both are beholden to our well-wishers for showering us with their support." Moose Wala's real name, incidentally, was Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, which explains the reference to Shubhdeep in the announcement. The announcement is accompanied by a picture of the proud father with the newborn.

Earlier in a post on Facebook, Balkaur Singh requested people not to believe in 'rumors' being circulated about the family that the mother of the late singer is having twins and is being admitted to the hospital. "Whatever the news will be, the family will share it with all of you," Singh's Facebook post read.

Moosewala, the only son of his parents, who was contesting assembly elections from Mansa on a Congress ticket in 2022, was shot dead on May 29 of the same year. Attackers sprayed bullets on him leaving him dead in his car in Jawaharke village of Mansa district. According to reports, the singer's mother is 58 years old and father is 60 years old.