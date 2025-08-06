Girl Gangraped In Forest In Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi

Sidhi: A girl was allegedly gangraped near Barigwa village under Churhat police station in Sidhi district on Tuesday afternoon.

The victim was out for a walk with a friend in a forest near the village when she was raped by five youth who also hit her with a stick injuring her. The victim told the police that she had ventured into the forest with a friend to click photographs. The accused were waiting for her and as she and her friend were returning from the spot, they gagged her and hit her on the head with a stick.

As the victim fell, three accused picked her up and took her to a hillock in the forest even as her friend was kept hostage. The victim said she cried and fell at the feet of the accused but they did not spare her. The accused, after committing the crime also threatened her with dire consequences. They then took the victim's mobile phone and fled the spot.

The accused rushed to the village and informed her family and locals of the incident. Sarpanch husband Dalveer Singh Gond said the victim came crying to him when he was engaged in construction work. "She said she had been raped after which I informed the police," he said. Gond accompanied the police personnel to the spot. The police recorded my statement and conducted patrolling in the village and surrounding areas," he said.

SDPO, Churhat Ashutosh Dwivedi said a case has been registered at Churhat police station and the victim was administered first-aid. He said while a few people have been detailed and are being questioned, a manhunt has been launched to nab the accused. Sidhi SP Ravindra Verma said, the victim has been admitted to a hospital for treatment. He assured the accused will be arrested soon.